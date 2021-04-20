Price cut on two-bedroom Calgary home draws out competing bids

Open this photo in gallery eXp Realty

274 Tuscany Springs Way NW., Calgary

Asking price: $374,900 (March, 2021)

Previous asking prices: $384,900 (Late February, 2021); $399,000 (Early February, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $378,000 (March, 2021)

Taxes: $2,486 (2020)

Days on the market: 33

Listing and buyer’s agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

Near the junction of Stoney Trail and Crowchild Trail, this two-bedroom house was a compact option without some things a larger house might have, such as an ensuite bathroom for the largest bedroom. Slow traffic in its first week on the market led the sellers to trim back the asking price.

A second price drop hit the sweet spot for single professionals and renters leaving the downtown core.

The absence of recent sales in the neighbourhood of comparable homes made setting an appropriate asking price a difficult task.

Story continues below advertisement

“For single-family homes with a double detached garage in that area, nothing had listed or sold under $400,000,” agent Bryon Howard said.

Larger, 1,500-square-foot houses had sold for $450,000, or about $300 a square foot.

“We should be selling for about $335,000 based on price per square footage, so I said if we dropped it to $374,900, we’re going to get activity,” Mr. Howard said.

“After two days of being on at $374,900, we had a bunch of showings and two offers.”

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has an island and sliding doors to a private backyard. eXp Realty

What they got

This 18-year-old house has a contemporary design with open entertaining areas on each level, including the basement.

There are two bathrooms and a rear kitchen with an island and sliding doors to a private backyard on the 25-foot-by-111-foot property.

Story continues below advertisement

The annual homeowner’s association fee is $250.

The agent’s take

“It’s quite a nice home in a very nice neighbourhood,” Mr. Howard said.

“It’s within walking distance of the LRT and a kiddie park is across the street. And there are mountain views when you walked out your front door.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.