 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Price drop finally secures buyer for Bowness semi

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

CIR Realty

6516 Bowwood Dr. NW, Calgary

Asking price history: $499,900 (March, 2020)

Asking price: $489,800 (April, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $467,500 (May, 2020)

Taxes: $3,606 (2019)

Days on the market: 71

Listing agent: Kelsey Jones, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Interior finishes have been upgraded with granite kitchen counters and new hardwood flooring.

CIR Realty

This 10-year-old semi-detached house has been on the market for over a year, listed with several agents. To offset its location next to commercial businesses and high inventory levels in the neighbourhood, agent Kelsey Jones gave the house a stylish makeover and priced it under $500,000.

Complicating matters, COVID-19 kept buyers away, despite the sellers moving out and strict showing protocols.

“We came to market on March 10, the same week the Alberta government started to impose restrictions and just days before the City of Calgary declared its state of local emergency,” Ms. Jones said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The sense of fear in the marketplace had already begun, so we knew we had to really get competitive on pricing if we hoped to have a chance of selling at all. We did end up implementing one price reduction to $489,800 to keep some action on the property and encourage showings.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There is a new gas fireplace in the living and dining area.

CIR Realty

The 1,625-square-foot house has three-bedrooms and an additional 775 square feet of living space in the finished basement. There’s also a double garage on the 25-foot-by-125-foot lot.

Interior finishes have been upgraded, with granite kitchen counters, new hardwood flooring and a gas fireplace in the living and dining area.

There’s an office, four bathrooms and a laundry room upstairs.

The agent’s take

“How buyers viewed spaces during this time quickly changed,” Ms. Jones said.

“All of the sudden you needed a property where you had space for an office, a place to roll out a yoga mat or complete an at-home workout with gyms and yoga studios shut, and of course a yard so that you could step out and get some fresh air and maybe grow a few vegetables with a lot of the parks being shut down. This home offered the space to do it all.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies