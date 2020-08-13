Price drop finally secures buyer for Bowness semi

Open this photo in gallery CIR Realty

6516 Bowwood Dr. NW, Calgary

Asking price history: $499,900 (March, 2020)

Asking price: $489,800 (April, 2020)

Selling price: $467,500 (May, 2020)

Taxes: $3,606 (2019)

Days on the market: 71

Listing agent: Kelsey Jones, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery Interior finishes have been upgraded with granite kitchen counters and new hardwood flooring. CIR Realty

This 10-year-old semi-detached house has been on the market for over a year, listed with several agents. To offset its location next to commercial businesses and high inventory levels in the neighbourhood, agent Kelsey Jones gave the house a stylish makeover and priced it under $500,000.

Complicating matters, COVID-19 kept buyers away, despite the sellers moving out and strict showing protocols.

“We came to market on March 10, the same week the Alberta government started to impose restrictions and just days before the City of Calgary declared its state of local emergency,” Ms. Jones said.

“The sense of fear in the marketplace had already begun, so we knew we had to really get competitive on pricing if we hoped to have a chance of selling at all. We did end up implementing one price reduction to $489,800 to keep some action on the property and encourage showings.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery There is a new gas fireplace in the living and dining area. CIR Realty

The 1,625-square-foot house has three-bedrooms and an additional 775 square feet of living space in the finished basement. There’s also a double garage on the 25-foot-by-125-foot lot.

Interior finishes have been upgraded, with granite kitchen counters, new hardwood flooring and a gas fireplace in the living and dining area.

There’s an office, four bathrooms and a laundry room upstairs.

The agent’s take

“How buyers viewed spaces during this time quickly changed,” Ms. Jones said.

“All of the sudden you needed a property where you had space for an office, a place to roll out a yoga mat or complete an at-home workout with gyms and yoga studios shut, and of course a yard so that you could step out and get some fresh air and maybe grow a few vegetables with a lot of the parks being shut down. This home offered the space to do it all.”

