 Skip to main content

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate Second bidders take keys to Canmore home bordering golf course

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Second bidders take keys to Canmore home bordering golf course

Sydnia Yu
Canmore, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

101 Armstrong Place, No. 3, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,070,000

Selling price: $1,020,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $4,984 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent, Christian Dubois and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The sunken living room has a fireplace and a walkout to the deck.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In Canmore, Alta., just east of Banff, this three-storey townhome backs onto a popular golf course. As soon as it hit the market in February, winter conditions couldn’t stop a handful of visitors – or local wildlife – from taking in the scenery.

“One day when we were there getting it ready to list, there was a herd of elk in the backyard,” agent Christopher Vincent said.

“We received an offer right away and then the first set of buyers decided not to pursue the negotiations. Fortunately, there was another set of buyers keen to go and they purchased the property.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen is part of the home's main level.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Part of a row of 13-year-old residences at Three Sisters Mountain Village, this 2,577-square-foot unit has a street-level entrance, two-car garage and a backyard accessible from a recreation room with radiant floor heating.

Story continues below advertisement

Directly above is a sunken living room with a second fireplace and a walkout to a deck. The rest of the main floor is filled out with an eat-in kitchen and a bedroom with one of four bathrooms.

Halfway up the staircase to two bedrooms is a landing for an office space. Monthly fees are $566.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The development backs onto the Stewart Creek golf course.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The development is very popular because it offers quite large townhome condo living and it’s on the golf course, so it’s a bit of a unique offering in that part of Three Sisters and Canmore in general,” Mr. Vincent said.

“This one backs onto the Stewart Creek golf course and directly across the street is a frisbee golf course, playground and walking trails that lead you everywhere.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter