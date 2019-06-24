Second bidders take keys to Canmore home bordering golf course

101 Armstrong Place, No. 3, Canmore, Alta.
Asking price: $1,070,000
Selling price: $1,020,000
Taxes: $4,984 (2018)
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agents: Christopher Vincent, Christian Dubois and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
In Canmore, Alta., just east of Banff, this three-storey townhome backs onto a popular golf course. As soon as it hit the market in February, winter conditions couldn’t stop a handful of visitors – or local wildlife – from taking in the scenery.
“One day when we were there getting it ready to list, there was a herd of elk in the backyard,” agent Christopher Vincent said.
“We received an offer right away and then the first set of buyers decided not to pursue the negotiations. Fortunately, there was another set of buyers keen to go and they purchased the property.”
What they got
Part of a row of 13-year-old residences at Three Sisters Mountain Village, this 2,577-square-foot unit has a street-level entrance, two-car garage and a backyard accessible from a recreation room with radiant floor heating.
Directly above is a sunken living room with a second fireplace and a walkout to a deck. The rest of the main floor is filled out with an eat-in kitchen and a bedroom with one of four bathrooms.
Halfway up the staircase to two bedrooms is a landing for an office space. Monthly fees are $566.
The agent’s take
“The development is very popular because it offers quite large townhome condo living and it’s on the golf course, so it’s a bit of a unique offering in that part of Three Sisters and Canmore in general,” Mr. Vincent said.
“This one backs onto the Stewart Creek golf course and directly across the street is a frisbee golf course, playground and walking trails that lead you everywhere.”
