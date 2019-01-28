 Skip to main content

Real Estate Downtown Toronto loft sells quickly after price raised

Done Deal

Downtown Toronto loft sells quickly after price raised

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
155 Dalhousie St., unit 744, Toronto

Asking price: $518,000

Selling price: $518,000

Taxes: $1,715 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The action

Agent Mary Jo Vradis can’t guess why a buyer didn’t jump on this one-bedroom loft when it was listed for less than $500,000. Perhaps the setting of an offer date suggested an imminent bidding war, since there were no other competing units up for sale at the Merchandise Lofts. But once relisted – and the asking price raised by $19,000 – it quickly sold in mid-October.

“I originally listed it for $499,000 and for whatever reason, it didn’t get a lot of showings that week - we had less than ten,” said Ms. Vradis. “We listed again at $518,000 and I got an offer right away. It was a weird experience.”

What they got

The remodelled kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Inside a century-old converted warehouse, this modern loft has 12-foot ceilings, exposed duct work and multipaned windows in the living area, as well as polished concrete floors and eight-foot barn doors to the bedroom.

Updates included new laundry machines and a kitchen remodelled with granite counter tops, glass backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.

Monthly fees of $329 include the cost of water, 24-hour concierge and amenities, such as a gym, party room, indoor saltwater pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

The converted warehouse has 12-foot ceilings and multipaned windows in the living area.

“It’s in the Merchandise building, which is a very popular loft [conversion] with 12-foot ceilings and lots of sunlight,” Mrs. Vradis said.

“My clients had renovated the whole [unit] so it showed nicely, so it was nice for an investor or first-time buyer. And it’s also right beside Ryerson, so it’s great for students as well.”

