Downtown Toronto loft sells quickly after price raised

155 Dalhousie St., unit 744, Toronto

Asking price: $518,000

Selling price: $518,000

Taxes: $1,715 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The action

Agent Mary Jo Vradis can’t guess why a buyer didn’t jump on this one-bedroom loft when it was listed for less than $500,000. Perhaps the setting of an offer date suggested an imminent bidding war, since there were no other competing units up for sale at the Merchandise Lofts. But once relisted – and the asking price raised by $19,000 – it quickly sold in mid-October.

“I originally listed it for $499,000 and for whatever reason, it didn’t get a lot of showings that week - we had less than ten,” said Ms. Vradis. “We listed again at $518,000 and I got an offer right away. It was a weird experience.”

What they got

Inside a century-old converted warehouse, this modern loft has 12-foot ceilings, exposed duct work and multipaned windows in the living area, as well as polished concrete floors and eight-foot barn doors to the bedroom.

Updates included new laundry machines and a kitchen remodelled with granite counter tops, glass backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.

Monthly fees of $329 include the cost of water, 24-hour concierge and amenities, such as a gym, party room, indoor saltwater pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

“It’s in the Merchandise building, which is a very popular loft [conversion] with 12-foot ceilings and lots of sunlight,” Mrs. Vradis said.

“My clients had renovated the whole [unit] so it showed nicely, so it was nice for an investor or first-time buyer. And it’s also right beside Ryerson, so it’s great for students as well.”

