The Real Estate Market Montreal home buyers squeezed by rising sales and fewer listings

Montreal home buyers squeezed by rising sales and fewer listings

The Montreal real estate market continues to tighten as home sales rose amid a drop in listings last month.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says residential sales hit 4,339 in June, a year-over-year increase of seven per cent.

The uptick came during the 45th consecutive monthly drop in the number of active listings, prompting a spurt in prices, particularly on the outskirts of the Island of Montreal.

The median price of a single-family home hit $352,250 last month, an eight per cent rise from June 2018.

Condominiums cost two per cent more at a median of $261,000, while the price of plexes with two to five units jumped six per cent to a median of $539,000.

The biggest overall sales increases occurred in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and the North Shore, where they soared by 16 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. Vaudreuil-Soulanges was the only area to see a drop in sales, on the heels of spring flooding in many neighbourhoods.

