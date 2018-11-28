 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market Riverside loft in converted warehouse sells for asking

Done Deal

Riverside loft in converted warehouse sells for asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

68 Broadview Ave., No. 510, Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $799,000

Previous selling price: $357,000 (2009); $340,000 (2009); $316,000 (2007)

Taxes: $2,893 (2017)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Lucille and Sarah Chenoweth, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

In late July, shoppers at Broadview Lofts could compare the merits of two units priced around $800,000, so the sellers of this one-bedroom plus den suite were more than happy to consider offers as soon as possible.

“It was a revolving door the minute we put it on the [Multiple Listing Service], so it was constantly busy,” agent Lucille Chenoweth said.

“Both offers came in slightly under the list price, but one went up to the list price. Which shows … unless things are properly priced, people won’t move forward and if it’s out of whack they won’t even offer.”

Open this photo in gallery

Sliding doors enclose the bedroom, which also features a bathroom.

What they got

On the fifth floor of a converted warehouse, this 833-square-foot loft has exposed brick walls, timber and iron gussets, and polished concrete floors throughout the space.

The den, entertaining and cooking quarters are open concept, while sliding barn doors enclose a bedroom with a bathroom.

The loft also comes with laundry machines and parking. Monthly fees of $479 cover water and heating.

The agent’s take

“It is quite a unique loft apartment. Not many in the city like it,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“The developer did some fabulous things, like the big huge door that slides across the master [entryway] – which is a neat feature – high ceilings and exposed brick.”

There is a recreation room in the building and countless amenities nearby. “The location is fabulous for people who work downtown and want to get downtown easily, either by public transport or by car,” Ms. Chenoweth said. “And it’s a nice, fun neighbourhood with lots of great shops.”

