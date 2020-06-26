 Skip to main content
The Real Estate Market

Sellers learn virtual salesmanship in search of condo deal

Bertrand Marotte
Special to The Globe and Mail
The unit is a two-bedroom, 869-square-foot top-floor apartment in a trendy part of the city.

Keller Williams Urbain

739 Greene Ave., Montreal

Asking price: $465,000

Selling price: $465,000

Taxes: $3,798 (2020)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Catherine Dawe, Keller Williams Urbain

The action

Charming details, such as the original brick on the living room and dining room walls, were retained after renovations.

Keller Williams Urbain

This third-floor condominium in the St-Henri neighbourhood of Montreal’s Southwest borough was put on the market at the very height of the COVID-19 lockdown in Quebec. The sellers got a crash course in virtual salesmanship. They shot and hosted a live open house on real estate agent Catherine Dawe’s Facebook page.

“It’s really, really fun,” she said. “It was all uncharted territory. We did a few trial runs. One of the sellers did the camera and the other the talking.” The very next day, an initial offer came in. It took just eight days to make a final sale.

What they got

There is a balcony at the front and a lounging deck at the back.

Keller Williams Urbain

A two-bedroom, 869-square-foot top-floor apartment in a trendy sector not far from the popular Atwater Market and the recreational Lachine Canal.

Major renovation work was done in recent years – the building dates from 1900 – but charming details, such as the original brick on the living room and dining room walls, were retained. There is a balcony at the front and a lounging deck at the back.

The agent’s take

“It’s not unusual to see things selling very quickly” in the hot real estate market the property is located in, Ms. Dawe said. “What was unusual was selling it in the middle of a pandemic. I had been working with the vendors to prepare the property as of February [before the lockdown]. Once the lockdown occurred we had to shift gears. I sent them a camera. They had to learn how to navigate the technology.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

