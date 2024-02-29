Skip to main content
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
55 Bamburgh Circle, No. 1614, Toronto

Asking price: $595,000 (October, 2023)

Selling price: $540,000 (January, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $232,500 (December, 2009); $153,000 (March, 1994)

Taxes: $2,172 (2023)

Days on the market: 84

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

In a high-rise complex a few kilometres west of Pacific Mall, this corner unit was one of only a few options available to high-rise winter shoppers, yet it sat on the market for almost three months. A first offer was rejected as being too low, and the sellers were considering a cut in their asking price. However, another offer came in more to the sellers’ liking and a deal was struck at a steep $55,000 discount. The sale closes on March 7.

“I thought it would take until March or April before we got anything,” said agent Bill Thom.

“When this [second] offer came in, I was about to drop the price to about $550,000, so that would be consistent with the sale price.”

What they got

In one of three towers at Bridlewoode Place, this two-bedroom suite has windows in every room, from the solarium to the updated kitchen.

Its parking spot is underground.

Monthly fees of $833 pay for water and heating, plus use of a pool, squash and tennis courts, and the landscaped grounds.

The agent’s take

“Being an older building built in the late 1980s, the living room is spacious,” Mr. Thom said. “There is a solarium and an eat-in kitchen.

“It has also got a lot of land, gatehouse security and surface parking.”

“It had 1½ bathrooms – a four-piece and a two-piece – but the design is very unique,” said Mr. Thom.

“At both ends, you have a toilet and sink, and in the middle is a shower and tub, so if you’re in the right hand side one and you want to take a shower, you lock the left hand side door so someone won’t come in, but they still have the powder room.”

