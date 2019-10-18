 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Agent says sale of Vaughan home points to full-service advantage

Sydnia Yu
Vaughan, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage.
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

421 Summeridge Dr., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,329,000

Selling price: $1,318,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $438,153 (2005); $160,000 (2004)

Taxes: $6,347 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

A couple of blocks west of Sugarbush Heritage Park and Highways 407 and 7, this four-bedroom home was posted for sale in August, which is usually one of the slower months for real estate transactions. Buyers could easily browse elsewhere – including a slightly smaller and less renovated version listed across the street through a discount brokerage – yet, it scored two offers six days later.

“The home across the street sold for approximately $1,120,000. This means the seller saved about $45,000 in commission. However, they also sold their home for $198,000 less than 421 Summeridge sold for,” agent Michael Steinman said.

“After making the necessary adjustments for size and upgrades, let’s say 421 Summeridge was worth $50,000 more. This still means while the seller across the street saved $45,000 in commission, they ended up losing $148,000 on the actual value of what the house should have sold for in the current market.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen was recently remodelled.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Tucked within a roughly 15-year-old subdivision, this two-storey residence provides a mix of formal and casual gathering spots, as well as a built-in double garage and a south-facing yard on the 43-foot-by-86-foot lot.

Interior details are largely classic, such as a gas fireplace in a rear family room and hardwood floors, crown mouldings and pot lights in the open living and dining areas.

Conveniences include a recently remodelled, eat-in kitchen with access to a deck, a main-floor laundry room and five bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“This home was 2,550 square feet, and featured a stunning, renovated kitchen with Caesarstone counters,” Mr. Steinman said.

“It also featured a fully finished basement and three second-floor bathrooms.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter