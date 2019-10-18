Agent says sale of Vaughan home points to full-service advantage

Open this photo in gallery Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

421 Summeridge Dr., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,329,000

Selling price: $1,318,000

Previous selling price: $438,153 (2005); $160,000 (2004)

Taxes: $6,347 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

A couple of blocks west of Sugarbush Heritage Park and Highways 407 and 7, this four-bedroom home was posted for sale in August, which is usually one of the slower months for real estate transactions. Buyers could easily browse elsewhere – including a slightly smaller and less renovated version listed across the street through a discount brokerage – yet, it scored two offers six days later.

“The home across the street sold for approximately $1,120,000. This means the seller saved about $45,000 in commission. However, they also sold their home for $198,000 less than 421 Summeridge sold for,” agent Michael Steinman said.

“After making the necessary adjustments for size and upgrades, let’s say 421 Summeridge was worth $50,000 more. This still means while the seller across the street saved $45,000 in commission, they ended up losing $148,000 on the actual value of what the house should have sold for in the current market.”

What they got

The kitchen was recently remodelled.

Tucked within a roughly 15-year-old subdivision, this two-storey residence provides a mix of formal and casual gathering spots, as well as a built-in double garage and a south-facing yard on the 43-foot-by-86-foot lot.

Interior details are largely classic, such as a gas fireplace in a rear family room and hardwood floors, crown mouldings and pot lights in the open living and dining areas.

Conveniences include a recently remodelled, eat-in kitchen with access to a deck, a main-floor laundry room and five bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“This home was 2,550 square feet, and featured a stunning, renovated kitchen with Caesarstone counters,” Mr. Steinman said.

“It also featured a fully finished basement and three second-floor bathrooms.”

