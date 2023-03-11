Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

1001 Bay St., No. 2604, Toronto

Asking price: $1,065,000 (January, 2023)

Selling price: $1,035,000 (January, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $890,000 (May, 2018); $210,367 (April, 1990)

Taxes: $3,608 (2022)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The 1,200-square-foot condo has a triangular footprint with an open entertaining area and large picture windows facing northeast.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Only seven potential buyers toured this two-bedroom corner unit near Queen’s Park before an offer close to the asking price was accepted in January.

“A good listing well priced is moving within a week,” said agent Elli Davis.

The kitchen features onyx and marble tile flooring, stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

What they got

The angular shape of the more than 30-year-old high-rise building gave this roughly 1,200-square-foot condo a triangular footprint. The open entertaining areas face northeast, and the bedrooms are oriented southeast.

Set back from the large picture windows are two full bathrooms and a kitchen, renovated with onyx and marble tile flooring, stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The unit also comes with stacked laundry machines.

A storage locker and parking spot complete the package.

Monthly fees of $993 cover the cost of water, cable, and internet, plus use of a saltwater pool, basketball and squash courts, and a rooftop garden on the 27th floor.

The unit's two bedrooms face southeast with views of the surrounding city.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The agent’s take

“1001 Bay is a nicely run building with lots of amenities and 24-hour security,” Ms. Davis said.

“It’s just south of Bloor Street, near Wellesley, so you can walk to a lot of amenities, like the Manulife Centre and Eataly.”

This unit stood out for its elevated sightlines, style, and space. “It showed really well with marble floors in the living and dining area,” Ms. Davis said.

“It has good views, and many builders are building very small suites, and this one offered almost 1,200 square feet.”