Beach trail boosts sale of Hamilton house

819 Beach Blvd., Hamilton

819 Beach Blvd., Hamilton

Asking price: $749,000

Selling price: $759,000

Previous selling prices: $449,500 (2014); $295,000 (2006)

Taxes: $5,426 (2018)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

This bungalow took a price cut to close a deal in September.

On the strip of land that divides Hamilton Harbour from Lake Ontario homes have the added advantage of backing onto a popular waterfront trail. This two-bedroom bungalow took a $40,000 price cut to persuade a buyer to close a deal in September.

“We’re pretty proactive, so typically within a 10- to 14-day window, if we don’t seen activity [from a serious buyer], we’ll a trigger price reduction,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“It’s great value. Just around the bend is Burlington, where numbers go from $700,000 to $3-million.”

What they got

The home is relatively small, but the interiors have been updated.

This 1,013-square-foot house sits on a 53-foot-by-143-foot lot. The lake can be seen from the kitchen, living room and the open-concept dining area. Sliding doors open to a deck spanning the home’s width.

The basement has been finished with a recreation area, office and guest room, plus one of two bathrooms and a side entrance to the driveway.

The agent’s take

The property's proximity to Lake Ontario helped generate attention.

“The location backing onto Lake Ontario is amazing and definitely attracted a ton of attention,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“You can walk out the back gate of this property and you’re on the waterfront trail, running, rollerblading or riding your bike along the lake.”

Many of the homes nearby of similar 50-year vintage have been torn down and rebuilt on a grader scale, and this one may go the same way. But Mr. St. Jean said it is still very habitable as is. “Everything was in good shape; [the sellers] really updated it,” Mr. St Jean said.

“The house isn’t enormous, so it isn’t eating up the majority of the lot, so the lot feels really big.”

