Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Beach trail boosts sale of Hamilton house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
St. Jean Realty Inc.

819 Beach Blvd., Hamilton

Asking price: $749,000

Selling price: $759,000

Previous selling prices: $449,500 (2014); $295,000 (2006)

Taxes: $5,426 (2018)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

This bungalow took a price cut to close a deal in September.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

On the strip of land that divides Hamilton Harbour from Lake Ontario homes have the added advantage of backing onto a popular waterfront trail. This two-bedroom bungalow took a $40,000 price cut to persuade a buyer to close a deal in September.

“We’re pretty proactive, so typically within a 10- to 14-day window, if we don’t seen activity [from a serious buyer], we’ll a trigger price reduction,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“It’s great value. Just around the bend is Burlington, where numbers go from $700,000 to $3-million.”

What they got

The home is relatively small, but the interiors have been updated.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 1,013-square-foot house sits on a 53-foot-by-143-foot lot. The lake can be seen from the kitchen, living room and the open-concept dining area. Sliding doors open to a deck spanning the home’s width.

The basement has been finished with a recreation area, office and guest room, plus one of two bathrooms and a side entrance to the driveway.

The agent’s take

The property's proximity to Lake Ontario helped generate attention.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

“The location backing onto Lake Ontario is amazing and definitely attracted a ton of attention,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“You can walk out the back gate of this property and you’re on the waterfront trail, running, rollerblading or riding your bike along the lake.”

Many of the homes nearby of similar 50-year vintage have been torn down and rebuilt on a grader scale, and this one may go the same way. But Mr. St. Jean said it is still very habitable as is. “Everything was in good shape; [the sellers] really updated it,” Mr. St Jean said.

“The house isn’t enormous, so it isn’t eating up the majority of the lot, so the lot feels really big.”

For sale in this area

460000.00
6 North Park Avenue, Hamilton, Ontario
RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome to this updated and well maintained beach bungalow. The area has tons to offer with lots of amenities and tons of new construction popping up. This extra large lot has tons of future potential to build a custom home one day or continue to enjoy this beautiful extra space. This is a quiet and private, extra wide side street just steps to the beach with the amazing pathway and breath taking views of the beach and the most beautiful sun rises. This home is just over 1,100 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, offering all the space someone would need to simply move in and enjoy. Be sure to come take a look at this beautiful home you will not be disappointed. Life is better by the Beach! (id:31729)
Listing ID H4067589
Salesperson Tobias Smulders
Brokerage RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc.
View on realtor.ca
799900.00
924 BEACH Boulevard, Hamilton, Ontario
RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
If its character you are looking for, then welcome to 924 Beach Blvd. This incredible totally updated and beautiful legal duplex was built in 1880. It consists of 2,895 sq ft of living space. Youll be amazed by the 2 fully updated self-contained open concept units with separate entrances. This property features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms. No expense spared with high-end exquisite updates. This unique property has tons of history and tons of parking! All historical heritage features have been protected. You wont be disappointed! (id:31729)
Listing ID H4067608
Salesperson Tobias Smulders
Brokerage RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc.
View on realtor.ca
649000.00
272 BEACH BLVD, Hamilton, Ontario
KELLER WILLIAMS SIGNATURE REALTY
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
3+1 Bed, 3 Bath Home In Hamilton's Beachfront Community. Charming Cottage Feel With All The Benefits Of Urban Living. Main Floor Bedroom, Living And Dining Room. Hardwood Throughout Main Floor, Master Bedroom Has Views Of The Lake. Newly Finished Basement, Craft Room, Rec Room, Bedroom And Separate Entrance Walkout To Backyard. Just Steps To The Lake, This Property Is One Of The Kind.**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, Stove, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Hot Tub, All Elf, All W/C (id:31729)
Listing ID X4584191
Salesperson JUSTIN LONCARIC
Brokerage KELLER WILLIAMS SIGNATURE REALTY
View on realtor.ca
649000.00
272 Beach Boulevard, Hamilton, Ontario
Keller Williams Signature Realty, Brokerage
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
This is a 3+1 bedroom, 3 bath home in Hamilton's beachfront community. Its a charming family cottage, with all the benefits of urban living within a tranquil beach setting. The main floor offers hardwood throughout, a separate living room, dining room, a full bathroom and a main floor bedroom. The second floor with master bedroom and en-suite offering beautiful views of the lake plus a further bedroom and bathroom. The newly finished basement with craft room, rec room, bedroom, full bath and a separate entrance walkout to the back yard. The basement has been fully waterproofed with weeping tile, wrap, sump pump and provides double door access to the basement storage area, perfect for storing bikes, mower and other outdoor items. Updates include furnace and air conditioning, hot water tank, windows and shingles (2017). This property is just steps to the lake and beautiful Hamilton Beach. Make sure you pack your bucket and spade and get ready to enjoy the truly laid-back lifestyle that this home provides. It really is one of a kind. (id:31729)
Listing ID 30766917
Salesperson Justin Loncaric
Brokerage Keller Williams Signature Realty, Brokerage
View on realtor.ca
469900.00
5 470 Beach Boulevard, Hamilton, Ontario
Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Condo
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome to this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in trendy Hamilton beach community just a short walk to the beach and to walking and bike trails. This open concept 1531 sq ft home features new laminate floors throughout, new baseboard trim, new light fixtures, new paint throughout. The kitchen features brand new fridge and stove, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, a new faucet and a bright dining area. The upper level features a spacious master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, and an ensuite bath with new granite countertop and a new sink. The second level also features 2 more bedrooms and a main 4pc bath with a new granite countertop and new sink. The lower level offers a den/family room, laundry room, a walkout to the back patio with lots of privacy and access to single car garage. Low condo fees and lots of visitor parking. Easy access to major highways and a 5 minute commute to Downtown Burlington. (id:31729)
Listing ID H4067865
Salesperson Matthew Maguire
Brokerage Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services
View on realtor.ca
443000.00
723 DUNN Avenue, Hamilton, Ontario
Pottruff & Oliver Realty Inc.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Lovely all brick raised bungalow with separate entrance to fully finished basement, 2 kitchens, 2 full baths, ideal in-law set up. Features a large open kitchen/dining room area, cozy electric fireplace in living room, many brand new windows, shingles, soffit, fascia, eaves in 2010, patio doors to deck and a private fenced yard. Great location close to QEW, RHVP, Lake Ontario and recreation trails! Room sizes approximate. (id:31729)
Listing ID H4067502
Salesperson James M Pottruff
Brokerage Pottruff & Oliver Realty Inc.
View on realtor.ca
299900.00
60 Gertrude Street, Hamilton, Ontario
RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
EXCELLENT RENOVATOR OR INVESTOR PROPERTY. HALF OF THE RENOVATIONS ARE COMPLETE, FINISH THE WAY YOU WANT. BASEMENT DUG OUT EXTRA 2 FEET. INCLUDES 50% DOWN PAYMENT ON ALL WINDOWS APPOXIMATE $24,000. POSSIBLE 2 FAMILY LAYOUT. PERMITS TAKEN OUT. INCLUDES ALL EXISTING MATERIALS. (id:31729)
Listing ID H4065602
Salesperson Derek Carter
Brokerage RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc.
View on realtor.ca
529900.00
213 BEACH Road, Hamilton, Ontario
LEADEX Realty Inc.
Bedrooms
7
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Great investment opportunity, in the fast growing downtown Hamilton. Major work has been done. 4 rental unit building calls for the right investor. Statements and numbers are available upon request. Great CAP rate. Upgrades include: most electrical updated, most plumbing updated, windows, bathrooms recently, most doors, kitchens. Contact listing agent for more information and questions. (id:31729)
Listing ID H4068703
Salesperson Ali Abbas
Brokerage LEADEX Realty Inc.
View on realtor.ca
299900.00
24 Vansitmart Avenue, Hamilton, Ontario
Royal LePage State Realty
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Solid 3 bedroom bungalow near Centre Mall. 3 bed, 1 bath, livrm, eat-in kitch. with laundry. Large backyard with new fence and large deck with above ground pool. Great well maintained home, great for possible rental. (id:31729)
Listing ID H4068226
Salesperson Giorgio Barresi
Brokerage Royal LePage State Realty
View on realtor.ca
369000.00
113 BEACH RD, Hamilton, Ontario
SUTTON GROUP REALTY SYSTEMS INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Spacious 2 Storey Home On A Double Lot With A Detached Brick Double Garage! Perfect For Tradesmen Or Artists Who Need Garage Storage! It Offers 9 Foot Ceilings, Some Hardwood Floors, Gumwood Trim, Updated Baths, New Windows (2017), New Furnace (2018). Freshly Painted! Huge Eat-In Kitchen Needs Remodelling. Basement Has Separate Entrance With Hurricane Doors!. Covered Front Porch, Enclosed Side Porch & Patio Behind Garage! Great Sunny Back Yard!**** EXTRAS **** All Elf's, Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer. Office Off Kitchen Could Be Used As A 5th Bedroom If Desired. Solid Brick Double Garage Has Separate Bays. Rear Hurricane Doors Allow Easy Movement Of Materials And Items In And Out Of Basement. (id:31729)
Listing ID X4575272
Salesperson JACK C. OLSEN
Brokerage SUTTON GROUP REALTY SYSTEMS INC.
View on realtor.ca

