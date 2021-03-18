 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Burlington bungaloft sees ‘crazy’ bidding, six offers

Sydnia Yu
Burlington, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
2230 Walkers Line, No. 5, Burlington

Asking price: $699,900 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $802,000 (January, 2021)

Previous selling price: $542,000 (February, 2019)

Taxes: $3,194 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Shannon Sullivan, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

The home has a loft space that overlooks the living room.

This bungaloft townhouse has an unconventional layout and backs onto a major thoroughfare that intersects with highways 403 and 407. Those qualities attracted a wide variety of potential buyers living in Burlington as well as from neighbouring Toronto.

“It was so spacious that you could have a couple with one child there or people downsizing,” agent Shannon Sullivan said.

“We priced it about $75,000 more than any home had sold in that complex – so we listed it on the higher end – and still ended up getting a ridiculous amount of showings. It was crazy, with six offers.”

What they got

The formal dining room features wainscotting.

About 30 years ago, this 1,571-square-foot house was constructed with an attached garage, bedrooms on each level and loft space set above a large living room with a gas fireplace.

There is a formal dining room lined with wainscotting as well as a breakfast area by the patio doors in the kitchen. Drinks can be served from a wet bar in the lower-level recreation area.

Monthly condo fees are $506.

The agent’s take

“Burlington is awesome as a whole, and the Headon Forest neighbourhood is a quiet little enclave,” Ms. Sullivan said.

“There are mostly two-storey townhouses in that complex, and one side has bungalofts, which is a very cool product because it can suit a lot of different needs for people, and it has cathedral ceilings that open to the loft area.”

