Burlington bungaloft sees ‘crazy’ bidding, six offers

2230 Walkers Line, No. 5, Burlington

Asking price: $699,900 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $802,000 (January, 2021)

Previous selling price: $542,000 (February, 2019)

Taxes: $3,194 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Shannon Sullivan, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home has a loft space that overlooks the living room. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This bungaloft townhouse has an unconventional layout and backs onto a major thoroughfare that intersects with highways 403 and 407. Those qualities attracted a wide variety of potential buyers living in Burlington as well as from neighbouring Toronto.

“It was so spacious that you could have a couple with one child there or people downsizing,” agent Shannon Sullivan said.

“We priced it about $75,000 more than any home had sold in that complex – so we listed it on the higher end – and still ended up getting a ridiculous amount of showings. It was crazy, with six offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The formal dining room features wainscotting. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

About 30 years ago, this 1,571-square-foot house was constructed with an attached garage, bedrooms on each level and loft space set above a large living room with a gas fireplace.

There is a formal dining room lined with wainscotting as well as a breakfast area by the patio doors in the kitchen. Drinks can be served from a wet bar in the lower-level recreation area.

Monthly condo fees are $506.

The agent’s take

“Burlington is awesome as a whole, and the Headon Forest neighbourhood is a quiet little enclave,” Ms. Sullivan said.

“There are mostly two-storey townhouses in that complex, and one side has bungalofts, which is a very cool product because it can suit a lot of different needs for people, and it has cathedral ceilings that open to the loft area.”

