Open this photo in gallery: Soare Productions

27 Glenrose Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,495,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $2,560,000 (September, 2023)

Previous selling price: $500,000 (December, 1996)

Taxes: $11,653 (2023)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The house has more than 2,000 square feet of living space.Soare Productions

This four-bedroom house near David A. Balfour Park was posted under $2.5-million, recognizing that some elements were of an older vintage. But one buyer was quick to see the home’s merits, making an attractive offer on its first day on the market and sealing the deal at $65,000 over the asking price.

“We were very careful in how we positioned the house so that buyers would focus on the pluses of this house because we came to market when interest rates were just increased,” said agent Carol Lome.

“A buyer submitted their offer on the first day on the market, so when it came back with a few tweaks, it was over list, and the reason for that was … for us to entertain selling it, it had to be a very attractive offer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The house, which is near David A. Balfour Park, was built on a 40- by 89-foot lot in the 1920s, and modified over time.Soare Productions

This two-storey house was built on a 40- by 89-foot lot in the 1920s, and modified over time. It now has more than 2,000 square feet of living space, an attached garage and three bathrooms.

There is hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and office/dressing room upstairs, as well as the living and dining rooms. There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. A sunroom with skylights at the back of the house opens to a south-facing yard.

There are two recreation areas in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There is hardwood flooring in the bedrooms.Soare Productions

“It’s in a nice, quiet part of Moore Park, and the schools and space the house offered were the big attractions,” Ms. Lome said.

“It was a five-bedroom house, which was very unusual, so it was a little big house. One bedroom was converted into a dressing room, but it could be a home office if needed.”