Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

356 Sackville St., Toronto

Asking price: $2,250,000 (November, 2022)

Selling price: $2,020,000 (November, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $655,900 (April, 2005); $285,000 (September, 1987)

Taxes: $8,196 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Joanne Hamblin, Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This three-bedroom Victorian house in Cabbagetown, the Toronto neighbourhood known for its large concentration of well-preserved Victorian-era homes, stood out in part because if its unusually large, 20- by 68-foot lot size. About 30 interested shoppers made their way through the property during two open house events in November. One of those visitors opened negotiations with the sellers and eventually came to a deal for $2,020,000 – $230,000 under the asking price.

“In Cabbagetown, the majority of houses are semi-detached, and this is detached on a wider scale, which is more rare,” said agent Christian Vermast. “So we were expecting it would sell within three weeks but sold sooner than that.

“With the environment we’re in right now, negotiation is key, so we had one-on-one negotiations the old-fashioned way, and everyone had to put a bit of water in their wine to make it work.”

What they got

This 2½-storey house was built some time in the 1890s but renovations have been carried out as recently as 2019.

The owner has added a deck off the open loft on the third floor, and installed heated porcelain flooring in one of three bathrooms.

The main floor living room has a wood-burning fireplace and a dining area surrounded by Chippendale screens. The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with an island, stainless steel appliances, pot lights and an exit to the patio.

The basement provides an extra bedroom.

The agent’s take

“This street is extremely handsome and elegant, the houses are very well cared for and mostly have been restored,” Mr. Vermast said. “So, it feels a little bit like London. It’s a very magical street.

“The third floor was spectacular, built as a loft, so it was a very big space the owner – an artist – used as a studio,” Mr. Vermast said.

“From the deck, all you saw were treetops.”