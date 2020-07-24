Buyer cuts a deal for updated condo in ’90s-era building

Open this photo in gallery The Print Market

271 Ridley Blvd., No. 1406, Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $750,000

Taxes: $2,213 (2019)

Days on the market: 15

Co-op agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The actions

Open this photo in gallery The building overlooks Highway 401 and contains 1,196-square-foot of living space. The Print Market

Early in the year, homeowners looking to downsize created a wish list of desirable buildings in their Bedford Park-Nortown neighbourhood. They weren’t ready to buy this updated corner suite at the Residences of Ridley when they visited mid-March, but, two weeks later – the day after they sold their home and before the building restricted visitor access – they made a $750,000 bid.

“[The sellers] weren’t getting much activity because it was the beginning of the pandemic and everything was shutting down,” the buyer’s agent, Andre Kutyan, said.

“We were able to do this offer in one shot because there was another listing available in this complex and … if we didn’t buy this, we’d buy another one that was less money, bigger space but needed renovation.”

What they got

In the southeast corner of this high-rise building overlooking Highway 401, this 1,196-square-foot unit contains two bedrooms and traditional living and dining areas.

Updates include heated floors in the two bathrooms, and stone countertops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities, a storage locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $1,163 pay for utilities, 24-hour gatehouse, gym and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

“This development on Ridley has 25 to 30-year-old condos, so I thought it would be good value because per square foot you get more bang for your buck,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It was beautifully done, completely renovated with all new bathrooms, kitchen and flooring. And it has a lot of windows – but no balcony which might be a negative, but my client doesn’t need an outdoor space – and a nice clear view.”

