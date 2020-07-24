 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer cuts a deal for updated condo in ’90s-era building

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Print Market

271 Ridley Blvd., No. 1406, Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $750,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,213 (2019)

Days on the market: 15

Co-op agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The actions

Open this photo in gallery

The building overlooks Highway 401 and contains 1,196-square-foot of living space.

The Print Market

Early in the year, homeowners looking to downsize created a wish list of desirable buildings in their Bedford Park-Nortown neighbourhood. They weren’t ready to buy this updated corner suite at the Residences of Ridley when they visited mid-March, but, two weeks later – the day after they sold their home and before the building restricted visitor access – they made a $750,000 bid.

“[The sellers] weren’t getting much activity because it was the beginning of the pandemic and everything was shutting down,” the buyer’s agent, Andre Kutyan, said.

“We were able to do this offer in one shot because there was another listing available in this complex and … if we didn’t buy this, we’d buy another one that was less money, bigger space but needed renovation.”

What they got

In the southeast corner of this high-rise building overlooking Highway 401, this 1,196-square-foot unit contains two bedrooms and traditional living and dining areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Updates include heated floors in the two bathrooms, and stone countertops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities, a storage locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $1,163 pay for utilities, 24-hour gatehouse, gym and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

“This development on Ridley has 25 to 30-year-old condos, so I thought it would be good value because per square foot you get more bang for your buck,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It was beautifully done, completely renovated with all new bathrooms, kitchen and flooring. And it has a lot of windows – but no balcony which might be a negative, but my client doesn’t need an outdoor space – and a nice clear view.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies