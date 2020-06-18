Buyer cuts a deal on a Rippleton Park house

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

30 Alderbrook Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $3,380,000 (March 2020)

Asking price history: $3,595,000 (February 2020)

Selling price: $3,250,000

Previous selling price: $1,400,000 (1988)

Taxes: $17,415 (2019)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery A formal dining room and eat-in kitchen are on the main floor. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

On a street just the other side of The Bridle Path, this 30-year-old house on a 71- by 163-foot lot was listed for sale priced just under $3.6-million in February. Nine buyers requested showings, but none came forward with an offer

Early the next month, the price was dropped by $215,000 and 14 interested parties took a tour of the house under pandemic health precautions. Four offers were lodged, but all were rejected before a fifth proposing $3.25-million was accepted on March 16th.

“Homes of that size, in that neighbourhood, tend to go up on the market post March Break, so we wanted to circumvent the market and get it up early,” said agent Paul Maranger.

“There were very few showings at the higher price. Once we adjusted it, showings picked up tremendously.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery This centre hall residence has 5,135 square feet of living space. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This centre hall residence has 5,135 square feet of living space, with an added 2,055 square feet in the basement, which is outfitted with a kitchen and a wet bar.

The main floor has an office, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen, as well as two entertaining areas with fireplaces, all of which have 10-foot ceilings.

All four bedrooms have private or shared bathrooms. The master also contains a walk-in closet.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery All four bedrooms have private or shared bathrooms. The master also contains a walk-in closet. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It was amongst much larger, newer homes, but the lot is beautiful,” said co-listing agent Christian Vermast.

“It was 71-feet wide and it was at the end of a cul-de-sac.”

"The garage is in the lower level, but today you can’t build like that,” said Mr. Maranger.

“The house had an impressive wine cellar, which you also don’t see now as the trend is for wine fridges.”

