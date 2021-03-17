 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer cuts a deal on junior one-bedroom in holiday lull

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

150 East Liberty St., No. 409, Toronto

Asking price: $419,900 (December, 2020)

Selling price: $400,000 (January, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $242,000 (June, 2016); $164,086 (June, 2014)

Taxes: $1,487 (2020)

Days on the market: 42

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

This bachelor suite at Liberty Place has just 445 square feet of living space and lacks parking. However, its location within steps of popular bars, bistros, shops and streetcar lines and a seller willing to negotiate were attractive to first-time buyers.

“With the pandemic, people are spending more time at home and working from home, so it’s fairly common knowledge that junior one-bedroom, micro condominiums and studio suites are more difficult to sell,” agent Christopher Bibby said. “These products moved quicker when the rental market was stronger.

“We were going to list in the new year, but we wanted to give ourselves more flexibility by listing earlier. Given the holidays, high COVID numbers and slower condo season, we were prepared for things to take longer, but the outcome was where we wanted to be.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This south-facing suite is an open-concept space with nine-foot ceilings, laminate floors and sliding balcony doors.

To make the most of the compact space, there’s a custom Murphy bed. The bathroom is a four piece and the unit has its own laundry appliances.

Open this photo in gallery

The south-facing suite is an open-concept space with nine-foot ceilings and laminate floors.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Monthly fees of $288 cover water, heating and concierge and use of the games, party and fitness rooms.

The agent’s take

“A lot of studio units typically only have Juliet balconies or are strategically positioned in a podium without exterior space, so having a private, independent balcony was quite important,” Mr. Bibby said.

“A lot of people liked it was on the fourth floor given restrictions for elevator [capacity]. Taking the stairs up and down was a lot faster.”

This unit also offers extra storage. “The locker for the unit was actually on the same floor, which was an interesting feature because a lot of times they’re in the parking garage,” Mr. Bibby said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies