 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer makes strong pre-emptive offer to get home near Withrow Park

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

320 Bain Ave, Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,430,000 (September, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $225,000 (August, 1994)

Taxes: $5,249 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen is at the front of the house with a sliding screen separating it from the living and dining rooms.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

This semi-detached house is on the short stretch of Bain that dead-ends east of Pape Avenue and has street parking only. The lack of dedicated parking might have been a fatal flaw, but with resale inventory very low, about 60 house hunters toured the property to weigh its trade-offs.

“Houses without parking tend to be more difficult to sell,” said agent Suzanne Lewis. “So it was definitely priced attractively.”

One buyer saw the home’s positive qualities and made a pre-emptive offer of $1.43-million.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to get into the neighbourhood as it is, so in some ways, finding a house that doesn’t have parking – if you can live without that – can save some money,” Ms. Lewis said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Sliding doors at the rear open to a deck and back garden on the 18-foot-by-102-foot lot.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Two blocks east of Withrow Park, this more than 100-year-old house was recently updated with new windows and doors, as well as a sleek ensuite bathroom and walk-through closet for the primary bedroom upstairs. One of the other two bedrooms on this floor has a small deck of its own.

The kitchen is at the front of the house with a sliding screen separating it from the living and dining rooms. Sliding doors at the rear open to a deck and back garden on the 18-foot-by-102-foot lot.

The 648-square-foot basement has its own entrance, kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

This more than 100-year-old house was recently updated with new windows and doors, as well as a sleek ensuite bathroom and walk-through closet for the primary bedroom upstairs.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“Some people don’t love having the kitchen in the front partially because if you’re barbecuing or entertaining in the back yard, you have to go from the front of the house to the back of the house with the food,” Ms. Lewis said.

“On the flip side, if you’re sitting in your living space, you have a view of the back yard and in this case, the back yard was really pretty, very private and very green and lush, like an English garden.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies