Buyer makes strong pre-emptive offer to get home near Withrow Park

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Advantage Realty

320 Bain Ave, Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,430,000 (September, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $225,000 (August, 1994)

Taxes: $5,249 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is at the front of the house with a sliding screen separating it from the living and dining rooms. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

This semi-detached house is on the short stretch of Bain that dead-ends east of Pape Avenue and has street parking only. The lack of dedicated parking might have been a fatal flaw, but with resale inventory very low, about 60 house hunters toured the property to weigh its trade-offs.

“Houses without parking tend to be more difficult to sell,” said agent Suzanne Lewis. “So it was definitely priced attractively.”

One buyer saw the home’s positive qualities and made a pre-emptive offer of $1.43-million.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to get into the neighbourhood as it is, so in some ways, finding a house that doesn’t have parking – if you can live without that – can save some money,” Ms. Lewis said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Sliding doors at the rear open to a deck and back garden on the 18-foot-by-102-foot lot. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Two blocks east of Withrow Park, this more than 100-year-old house was recently updated with new windows and doors, as well as a sleek ensuite bathroom and walk-through closet for the primary bedroom upstairs. One of the other two bedrooms on this floor has a small deck of its own.

The kitchen is at the front of the house with a sliding screen separating it from the living and dining rooms. Sliding doors at the rear open to a deck and back garden on the 18-foot-by-102-foot lot.

The 648-square-foot basement has its own entrance, kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery This more than 100-year-old house was recently updated with new windows and doors, as well as a sleek ensuite bathroom and walk-through closet for the primary bedroom upstairs. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“Some people don’t love having the kitchen in the front partially because if you’re barbecuing or entertaining in the back yard, you have to go from the front of the house to the back of the house with the food,” Ms. Lewis said.

“On the flip side, if you’re sitting in your living space, you have a view of the back yard and in this case, the back yard was really pretty, very private and very green and lush, like an English garden.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.