20 Claudview St., King City, Ont.

Asking price: $1,395,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $1,335,000 (September, 2023)

Previous asking price: $1,549-million (July 18, 2023); $1.485-million (August, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,325,000 (December, 2022); $968,000 (December, 2017); $534,504 (December, 2013)

Taxes: $6,168 (2022)

Property days on the market: 66

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Over the space of a month, agent Ira Jelinek guided his clients through 10 properties, all low maintenance and all located near Seneca Polytechnic’s King Campus, about 50 kilometres north of downtown Toronto. This freehold townhouse had been relisted from a high of $1.549-million to $1.395-million this summer, and was a good fit for the buyers, made even better by trimming the price to $1,335,000 this fall.

“They were looking for something specific; not a condo and not a full house, but something easy to manage, and townhouses are few and far between in King City,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“There were a couple of other ones on the market at the same time, and we were considering them. But the difference was this one was about 10 minutes closer to Seneca’s campus, and closer to shopping and amenities.”

What they got

This roughly 10-year-old house is in a row of two-storey models attached only at the garage.

It has a central kitchen and dining area with an island and stainless-steel appliances, plus two separate rooms for entertaining. The larger one has a fireplace and double doors to a deck and fenced-in yard.

The basement provides another recreation area and one out of the home’s four bathrooms.

The second floor has a laundry room, study nook and three bedrooms with either private or semi-private bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s very typical for its size and layout with the only difference being it has a finished basement, while some don’t,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It had a great floor plan and potential to do some work to make it more personal.”