Buyer pays $3.1-million for designer’s Deer Park semi

Open this photo in gallery Silverhouse

60A Oriole Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,195,000

Selling price: $3.1-million

Previous selling prices: $3,050,000 (2019); $2,275,000 (2017)

Taxes: $13,176 (2019)

Days on the market: 24

Listing agents: Christopher Killam and James Warren, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery There’s a sleek gas fireplace in the living area. Silverhouse

Some properties in the area around Upper Canada College lingered on the market last year, but this semi-detached house – nearly new and owned by a professional designer – was expected to fare better. Sure enough, as soon as one buyer registered an offer, another stepped up with a competing bid in early February.

Open this photo in gallery The two-storey house is only a few years old and tastefully renovated. Silverhouse

“We were on the market for a shorter time period than the average, especially given that we came on the second week of January when not many people were back on the market,” agent Christopher Killam said.

“We attribute that to how nicely maintained this property is, the nice features it has, and the [seller’s] beautiful furniture.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen has a large island and banquette seating. Silverhouse

The two-storey house is only a few years old, but in the past year, the owner, Karin Kold, added personal touches, such as built-in storage in the mudroom by the garage and new stairs between the backyard and the deck off the family room.

There’s a sleek gas fireplace in the living and dining area and a large island and banquette seating in the eat-in kitchen. The lower-level recreation room has a surprisingly high 10-foot ceiling, as well as heated floors and double doors opening to the 23-feet-by-173-feet grounds.

Open this photo in gallery All the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Silverhouse

Upstairs, all three bedrooms have walk-in closets, and one includes a six-piece bathroom, the largest of four bathrooms in the house.

The agent’s take

“This is just over 3,000 square feet, including the lower level, so it’s not a small house by any means,” Mr. Killam said.

“It’s on a great family street where all the neighbours know each other … and once Yonge and St. Clair gets more of a facelift – which is happening now – the area is going to be more desirable with more shops and restaurants.”

