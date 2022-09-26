Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

399 Dickens Dr., Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $799,000 (July, 2022)

Previous asking price: $865,000 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $770,000 (July, 2022)

Taxes: $4,402 (2022)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agent: Ryan De Kuyper, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

A sunroom addition with a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The sunroom leads out to a wraparound deck and gazebo.Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

This three-bedroom house in Oshawa, about 65 kilometres east of downtown Toronto, had seven showings one week, a couple more the next and then inquiries dried up. In July, the sellers knocked $66,000 off the asking price from $865,000 to $799,000. The initial response was a low-ball bid of $690,000, which the sellers rejected, but days later a more malleable offer from another buyer came in and resulted in a negotiated $770,000 deal.

“One of our closest comparables was around the corner and it ended up selling for $820,000, but it was much larger and had a pool, which helped me re-educate the sellers about what the market was doing,” said agent Ryan De Kuyper.

“We had to get ahead of it because it would continue to slide with a couple of more interest rate hikes – and with another potentially in October – so the sellers heeded my concerns about [setting] a new price.

“We sold it a week after the new price, just before another rate increase was coming in about two weeks.”

What they got

The house has standard living and dining rooms and a recreation area downstairs.Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

This two-storey house with an attached garage was built on a 49-by 100-foot lot in 1979.

Over the last two years, the roof, heating, and cooling systems were replaced, and a wraparound deck and gazebo were added off a sunroom addition that has a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

There are bathrooms on each level, standard living and dining rooms and a recreation area downstairs.

The agent’s take

“It has a larger back yard and a sunroom at the back added square footage to the home,” Mr. De Kuyper said.

“It also has a finished basement with a wet bar, which people liked.”

Popular schools, shops and Lake Ontario are all nearby.

“It has a prominent park and a dog park down the street as well,” Mr. De Kuyper said.

“It’s one of the nicer areas in Oshawa with a lot of detached homes and large trees.”

