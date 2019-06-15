Buyer tops up bid for condo on former site of Molson brewery

209 Fort York Blvd., No. 760, Toronto
Asking price: $579,000
Selling price: $581,500
Previous selling price: $249,326 (2011)
Taxes: $2,022 (2019)
Days on the market: 10
Listing agent: Luke Fraser, Royal LePage Signature Realty
The action
Early this year, properties downtown were commonly priced below market value and listed for a short time to drum up multiple offers on a pre-set date. That strategy was not employed for this one-bedroom-plus-den suite at the Neptune building, yet it still attracted four offers in less than two weeks in late April.
“This unit we ended up selling for about $1,011 per square foot, which had not been done in the Fort York area before. You can find units for about $800 to $950 per square foot on the higher end,” agent Luke Fraser said.
“There was an awesome connection of great presentation with staging and painting, and there was a pair of buyers who had finally found something they had been looking for.”
What they got
The Neptune building is one of several in a master-planned community of multiple high-rises built on the site of the former Molson brewery between Fort York and Coronation Park.
This 575-square-foot unit is less than 10 years old, with an open living room, a south-facing balcony and an adjacent cooking space with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a den off to the side.
Ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and parking are included.
Monthly fees of $454 pay for water, heating, concierge and maintenance of common areas.
The agent’s take
“I liked the open layout … [because] there wasn’t a lot of wasted space,” Mr. Fraser said.
“It had a cool view facing the courtyard and a bit of the lake as well. And it was always a bright unit.”
The building also provides the benefit of a partnership with Airbnb and on-site pool, fitness, media and party rooms. “It’s got five-star amenities,” Mr. Fraser said. “And it has lots of visitor parking, which is a very underrated amenity.”
