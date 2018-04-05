Buyers on budget battle over tiny Jarvis townhouse

Open this photo in gallery 415 Jarvis St. in Toronto.

415 JARVIS ST., NO. 124, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $289,000

SELLING PRICE: $345,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES: $220,000 (2016); $209,000 (2013); $158,000 (2008); $128,000 (2004)

TAXES: $1,520 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 7 days

LISTING AGENTS: Cameron Weir, Scott Hanton and Safras Lafeer, Keller Williams Advantage Realty



The Action: Strategically selected furnishings enhanced the assets of this 350-square-foot townhouse, which was packed with 50 visitors during the open house and 60 more during the week. On the scheduled offer date in February, the crowd was reduced to seven serious bidders.

“With the lack of inventory on the market, we had a feeling it would do pretty well,” said agent Safras Lafeer.

“The sellers bought this for $220,000 about two years ago and the last [comparable] unit sold in July, 2017 for about $276,000, so it’s a big jump in value.”

What They Got: Just north of Allan Gardens are eight buildings composed of townhouses stacked on top of one another.

Among the smaller set is this lower-level unit with a 70-square-foot terrace just outside the entrance into an open living area with cooking, bathing and laundering facilities arranged along the back wall.

Monthly fees of $209 covers water.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a lower level unit with a small terrace outside and a very open layout [inside] … with a large kitchen,” Mr. Lafras said.

“It’s really close to Ryerson University and downtown, so a lot of investors were interested in the unit and young professionals looking for low maintenance fees.”