Buyers pay $1.5-million for detached Midtown Toronto home

158 Eastbourne Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000 (November, 2020)

Selling price: $1,518,000 (December, 2020)

Taxes: $7,934 (2020)

Days on the market: 19

Listing agent: Kevin McCarthy, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The eat-in kitchen and the unfinished basement both have access to the backyard, garage and private driveway on the 30-foot-by-124-foot grounds.

Clients of agent Ira Jelinek were outbid in offers on two renovated houses last fall, but they broke the pattern with a $1,518,000 over-asking bid for this two-storey house just a few doors away from Eglinton Park.

“This house needed some work and they wanted to put their personal touches on it,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“And it seemed reasonably priced for a detached house in a nice Midtown pocket.”

What they got

The three-bedroom house still has touches of the 1950s original, such as hardwood floors in several rooms, stained glass windows in the dining room and fireplaces in the living room and an upper bedroom.

The eat-in kitchen and the unfinished basement both have access to the backyard, garage and private driveway on the 30-foot-by-124-foot grounds.

The agent’s take

“There’s a huge park across the street with a skating rink and community centre, and it’s in a very good school district,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“And you don’t live right at Yonge and Eglinton, but you’re close enough you can walk there in about four minutes, and you also have the LRT that is coming.”

