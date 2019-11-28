Buyers quickly fall for modern bungalow on ravine lot

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

140 Citation Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,850,000

Selling price: $2.7-million

Taxes: $11,531 (2019)

Days on the market: 23

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home has a wide and shallow footprint on a 50-foot-by-263-foot ravine lot. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This two-bedroom bungalow sits on a premium 50-foot-by-263-foot lot fanning outwards towards a ravine, so it quickly received an offer. Though that deal ultimately fell apart, another party inked a $2.7-million deal in early September.

“For this price range, sometimes it can take three to four months [to sell]. This took about three weeks,” agent Bill Thom said.

“There were other homes [for sale] in Bayview Village at the time, but none compared to this one’s stature in terms of quality, ravine and price.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Massive windows run throughout the house. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This roughly 55-year-old house with an attached double garage has a wide and shallow layout with massive windows throughout, from the rear dining room to entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

Both floors have similar layouts, with a kitchen, two fireplaces and two bedrooms on each floor.

A few years ago, a new furnace and roofing were installed, and all three bathrooms were renovated.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The sloping lot makes the home appear like a two-storey structure from the back. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

“The topography of the land slopes backward, so it’s like a two-storey [house] when you look at it from the back yard,” Mr. Thom said.

“It’s very unique and very modern, coupled with a huge tableland backyard on a cul-de-sac. And it’s a short walk to the subway and Earl Haig [Secondary] School, which is a very potent combo.”

