Buyers quickly fall for modern bungalow on ravine lot

140 Citation Dr., Toronto
Asking price: $2,850,000
Selling price: $2.7-million
Taxes: $11,531 (2019)
Days on the market: 23
Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.
The action
This two-bedroom bungalow sits on a premium 50-foot-by-263-foot lot fanning outwards towards a ravine, so it quickly received an offer. Though that deal ultimately fell apart, another party inked a $2.7-million deal in early September.
“For this price range, sometimes it can take three to four months [to sell]. This took about three weeks,” agent Bill Thom said.
“There were other homes [for sale] in Bayview Village at the time, but none compared to this one’s stature in terms of quality, ravine and price.”
What they got
This roughly 55-year-old house with an attached double garage has a wide and shallow layout with massive windows throughout, from the rear dining room to entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.
Both floors have similar layouts, with a kitchen, two fireplaces and two bedrooms on each floor.
A few years ago, a new furnace and roofing were installed, and all three bathrooms were renovated.
The agent’s take
“The topography of the land slopes backward, so it’s like a two-storey [house] when you look at it from the back yard,” Mr. Thom said.
“It’s very unique and very modern, coupled with a huge tableland backyard on a cul-de-sac. And it’s a short walk to the subway and Earl Haig [Secondary] School, which is a very potent combo.”
