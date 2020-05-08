Cautious few view Aurora home at end of March

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

122 Ivy Jay Cres., Aurora, Ont.

Asking price: $1,249,000

Selling price: $1,210,000

Previous selling price: $497,613 (2007)

Taxes: $6,804 (2019)

Days on the market: nine

Listing agents: Ira Jelinek and Josh Howard, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This two-storey house in Aurora, On., is a 20-minute drive north of Toronto. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

With pandemic restrictions in force, buyers were cautiously welcomed into this two-storey house in Aurora, about a 20-minute drive north of Toronto. Although only a handful of potential buyers ventured inside – and those only after being checked for flu-like symptoms and properly outfitted with protective gear – a $1.21-million deal was signed on March 25th.

“In January and February, there wasn’t much that came to the market and when it did … sellers were getting what they wanted and selling quick,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“We felt comfortable going into March. With this pandemic, we didn’t know how it would play out. But it played out as we expected prior to the pandemic.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Built less than 10 years ago in a large subdivision, this 3,374-square-foot house has a four-bedroom plan with four bathrooms and a laundry room connected to the double garage. The basement is unfinished.

The ceiling is nine feet high in the main floor office and two entertaining areas, but the dining area has double the headroom with a view of the landing to the bedrooms.

The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a walkout to the 45-by-108-foot grounds.

The agent’s take

“Ivy Jay Crescent is considered a premium street,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It’s a pretty street and one side backs onto conservation area, and lots are a little larger compared to what else is available in Aurora.”

The house itself had distinguishing features from the start. “Everyone that bought made their own changes, like our clients got the curved stairwell,” Mr. Jelinek said.

