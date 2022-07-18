Right at Home Realty Inc.

1 Columbus Ave., Ph 401, Toronto

Asking price: $3,745,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $3,745,000 (May, 2022)

Previous selling price: $2,810,000 (October, 2017); $1,257,000 (March, 2013)

Taxes: $6,829 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Paul Johnston and John Bell, Right at Home Realty

The action

A gas fireplace and a glass-lined wine cellar have been added to the living room, along with a floating iron staircase.Right at Home Realty Inc.

This two-bedroom-plus-den penthouse is in the converted former Rawlings baseball glove factory. One of ten lofts in the building, it has unusually large proportions, measuring 2,000 square feet inside and another 1,210 square feet on the rooftop terrace. It got a bid as soon as it hit the market for exactly the asking price.

“There was one offer on it, but it was a compelling offer at full price, so it’s a classic example of what I call pent-up demand from someone waiting specifically for a suite like that in this building,” said agent Paul Johnston.

“You’d be hard-pressed not to be interested in the property if you were looking for an authentic conversion loft in a smaller building with a huge rooftop terrace.”

What they got

There is heated flooring in the two bathrooms.Right at Home Realty Inc.

When the former factory was converted in the 1990s the top floor of the five-storey structure was carved out for two lofts with rooftop terraces. This one has views of the downtown core through warehouse-style windows in each room, including the den.

The unit retains the original ten-foot timber ceilings, exposed brick walls, and Douglas fir and steel beams.

A gas fireplace and a glass-lined wine cellar have been added to the living room, along with a floating iron staircase to the upper terrace which is outfitted with an outdoor kitchen and two gas fire pits.

There is heated flooring in the foyer, kitchen and two bathrooms and semi-private elevator access.

There are parking spaces both indoor and outdoor. Monthly fees of $1,254 cover water and maintenance costs.

The agent’s take

The upper terrace is outfitted with an outdoor kitchen and two gas fire pits.Right at Home Realty Inc.

“It’s pretty rare to walk into a loft and have the benefit of south, east and north exposures,” Mr. Johnston said.

“In terms of the finish, it was above and beyond.”

The terrace was also a showstopper. “It’s very unusual in a historic conversion project to find a loft with any meaningful outdoor space, let alone effectively half the rooftop of the building,” said Mr. Johnston.

