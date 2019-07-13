Condo on shores of Lake Ontario beats stiff competition to a sale

2267 Lakeshore Blvd. W, No. 215, Toronto
Asking price: $694,900
Selling price: $694,900
Previous selling price: $409,000 (2012); $255,000 (2003); $228,000 (1999); $205,100 (1990)
Taxes: $2,783 (2018)
Days on the market: Nine
Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.
The action
The high density of residential towers near Humber Bay Park meant competition from a large pool of available two-bedroom suites in early June. But the sellers of this corner suite could point to many features that set it apart, so it had a serious suitor after only a week of showings.
“At the same time, there were two other units [listed] in the building and about four or five in the whole complex,” agent Ed Allan said.
“Ours sold, but some haven’t sold or are going off the market … [because] there are currently, in that area, 200 two-bedroom units for sale.”
What they got
Located on the second floor of one of three buildings that form Marina Del Rey on Lake Ontario, this 1,210-square-foot suite was fitted with nearly full-height windows in the living and dining areas and one of the bathrooms.
The roughly 30-year-old unit also comes with laundry machines, a locker and tandem parking spots. Each month, fees of $900 pay for utilities, cable and operation of a clubhouse, squash and tennis courts.
The agent’s take
“We actually have higher requests for units on lower floors than higher floors because the last couple years we’ve had some brownouts … [and] if hydro goes out and you’re on a higher floor, it’s a long walk down,” Mr. Allan said.
“[Plus, this] had brand-new hardwood floors, a very nice design all on one floor, two bathrooms and an open kitchen.”
Attractions outside of the unit were additional assets. “They have a beautiful park in front of the building, which only the people who live there use,” Mr. Allan said.
“On the other side is a beautiful harbour with a beautiful lighthouse.”
