Condo on shores of Lake Ontario beats stiff competition to a sale

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

2267 Lakeshore Blvd. W, No. 215, Toronto

Asking price: $694,900

Selling price: $694,900

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $409,000 (2012); $255,000 (2003); $228,000 (1999); $205,100 (1990)

Taxes: $2,783 (2018)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is part of the three-building Marina Del Rey community. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The high density of residential towers near Humber Bay Park meant competition from a large pool of available two-bedroom suites in early June. But the sellers of this corner suite could point to many features that set it apart, so it had a serious suitor after only a week of showings.

“At the same time, there were two other units [listed] in the building and about four or five in the whole complex,” agent Ed Allan said.

“Ours sold, but some haven’t sold or are going off the market … [because] there are currently, in that area, 200 two-bedroom units for sale.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The roughly 30-year-old unit has an open kitchen. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Located on the second floor of one of three buildings that form Marina Del Rey on Lake Ontario, this 1,210-square-foot suite was fitted with nearly full-height windows in the living and dining areas and one of the bathrooms.

The roughly 30-year-old unit also comes with laundry machines, a locker and tandem parking spots. Each month, fees of $900 pay for utilities, cable and operation of a clubhouse, squash and tennis courts.

The agent’s take

“We actually have higher requests for units on lower floors than higher floors because the last couple years we’ve had some brownouts … [and] if hydro goes out and you’re on a higher floor, it’s a long walk down,” Mr. Allan said.

“[Plus, this] had brand-new hardwood floors, a very nice design all on one floor, two bathrooms and an open kitchen.”

Attractions outside of the unit were additional assets. “They have a beautiful park in front of the building, which only the people who live there use,” Mr. Allan said.

“On the other side is a beautiful harbour with a beautiful lighthouse.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.