Corner unit in prized Fashion District building draws two dozen visitors

Done Deal

Corner unit in prized Fashion District building draws two dozen visitors

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

20 Niagara St., No. 404, Toronto

Asking price: $1,995,000

Selling price: $1,995,000

Previous selling price: $620,000 (2003); $489,900 (2000); $278,426 (1999)

Taxes: $6,396 (2018)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agents: John Bell and Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Mazen Studio recently renovated this 1,530-square-foot unit with sleek appointments.

In September, this one-bedroom corner suite with two dens had more than two dozen visitors in rapid succession until two buyers put down offers to effectively stop the flow of traffic.

“We had more showings than we expected because it looks so great and people were curious,” agent Paul Johnston said.

“Nothing else was for sale at the same time in the building. They come up fairly infrequently because there are only 22 units in the entire building and people tend to stay put.”

What they got

Along the western edge of Victoria Memorial Square Park, this more than 20-year-old building is designed so that all its suites have east and west exposures.

Mazen Studio recently renovated this 1,530-square-foot unit with sleek appointments, such as a marble slab gas fireplace in the living room and walnut millwork covering the walls and ceilings in areas such as the bedroom and larger den.

Additional assets include cooking and laundry appliances, and gas and water hookups on the terrace off the dining room, as well as a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,150 covers water and heating costs.

The agent’s take

“There’s been a lot of development around it, but some hold it as one of the finest buildings in the neighbourhood,” Mr. Johnston said.

“Suites are generally larger and they are all through units with east and west exposures. This is on a corner, so it benefits from extra light.”

Also impressive were its custom finishes. “The level of finish is not typical, this owner redid the entire space,” Mr. Johnston said.

“The Valcucine kitchen is pretty unique with glass countertops and glass fronts on the cabinet.”

