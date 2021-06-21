‘Cosmetically challenged’ bungalow sells $293,000 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

34 Graystone Gardens, Toronto

Asking price: $849,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,142,000 (March, 2021)

Taxes: $4,540 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The house has 1,280 square feet of living space.

This semi-detached bungalow was open for viewing for a week during which about 60 parties came through for a tour and 15 came back with purchase offers.

“The price point in the immediate area tends to be higher because they’re typically larger properties, so that’s why this generated a lot of activity,” said agent Irene Kaushansky.

“Homes are either two-storeys or detached – or both – so there’s not a lot under $1-million. And it was also a tricky one to price because there were not a lot of direct comparables.”

What they got

The home is on a 30- by 188-foot lot.

This roughly 60-year-old house has 1,280 square feet of living space and a detached garage on a 30- by 188-foot lot.

Off the front foyer there are open living and dining areas with hardwood floors.

The back half of the home contains one of two full bathrooms and three bedrooms. One exits out to a deck.

The 1,280-square-foot basement has a separate side entrance and two recreation rooms, including one with a gas fireplace.

The agent’s take

“There are not a lot of semi-detached houses [in this area] to begin with and there are very few semi-detached bungalows, so this was a unique product,” Ms. Kaushanksy said.

“In addition to a cul-de-sac location and being a short walk to the subway, what helped us was that although it was cosmetically challenged, it was very livable, so somebody could easily move in and renovate a little at a time.”

