Coveted perch atop Niagara Escarpment boosts sale of Hamilton bungalow

St. Jean Realty Inc.

527 Scenic Dr., Hamilton

Asking price: $999,900

Selling price: $985,000

Previous selling prices: $958,000 (2017); $555,000 (2012); $429,900 (2008); $360,000 (2004); $275,000 (1995)

Taxes: $5,395 (2018)

Days on the market: 39

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

This bungalow has been remodelled and expanded into a 1,651-square-foot space with modern luxuries.

Perched atop the Niagara Escarpment, which bisects the city of Hamilton, this two-bedroom bungalow shares the neighbourhood with larger three- and four-bedroom houses. Its location on a coveted street likely boosted its profile among buyers.

“In Hamilton, anything around that $1-million mark is definitely a higher-end price point,” said agent Michael St. Jean, who notes the average property hovered in the mid-$500,000s.

“Scenic Drive is very prestigious street because homes across the street back onto the edge of the escarpment, so they have views of the whole city of Hamilton in their backyard and you can see Toronto in the distance.”

What they got

The south-facing backyard features a salt-water pool.

This detached house with an attached garage was built on a 79-foot-by-154-foot lot in 1960 and has been remodelled and expanded into a 1,651-square-foot space with modern luxuries.

Both the master suite and the eat-in kitchen have double-sided fireplaces. There are separate exits to the south-facing backyard and its salt-water pool.

There are open living and dining areas on the main floor and a recreation room, additional bedroom and bathroom in the basement.

The agent’s take

In addition to a pool, the backyard includes a firepit and large lounge area.

“This is a very diverse neighbourhood with older homes like this that are redone, and homes that are new builds, then you’ve got older housing stock that needs to be torn down or updated,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“The landscaping was impeccable. It had a nice pool, and the yard was done well with a firepit and big lounge area. [Furthermore], not every house on the street has huge trees like this, so it had a lot of nice coverage.”

