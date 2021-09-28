Designer-renovated Scarborough home sells at $1.85-million list price

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

308 Beechgrove Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,850,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1,850,000 (June, 2021)

Taxes: $6,339 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd. (now with Rare Real Estate Inc.)

The action

Agents Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour pegged the value of this four-bedroom house with an attached double garage on a 43-foot-by-145-foot corner lot at $1.85-million and, within a week, found a buyer who agreed.

“We didn’t over list it or under list it,” Ms. Vradis said. “We listed it where we felt the market value was and we were bang on.”

The 2,686-square-foot house was extensively renovated in 2018.

What they got

In 2018, a designer extensively renovated this 2,686-square-foot house, right down to the 1,233-square-foot basement, which was outfitted with pot lights, custom millwork and herringbone, porcelain tile flooring.

The main and second floors have 10-foot ceilings and full-height corner windows. There are three fireplaces, including a sculptural, double-sided fixture by the open kitchen and dining area. A window wall opens out a backyard cedar cabana and heated, in-ground, saltwater pool.

Upstairs, a walk-through office leads into a bedroom with a walk-in closet, Juliet balcony and one of five bathrooms.

The backyard features a cedar cabana and heated, in-ground, saltwater pool.

The agent’s take

“It was a custom home when they bought it, and a designer put their own flair on it,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It’s such a stunning home. It has light everywhere – huge windows and huge skylights – and vaulted ceilings.”

“It’s very close to the lake and highway,” Ms. Vradis said. “Even though it’s in Scarborough, it’s faster to take the GO train than to drive [downtown], so it’s much more accessible than people think.”

