Detached home in Toronto’s Riverdale sells $305,000 over asking

114 Harcourt Ave, Toronto

Asking price: $1,195,000

Selling price: $1.5-million

Previous selling price: $732,200 (2009)

Taxes: $5,359 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery Some potential buyers were turned off by the unusual layout of the staircase, however it's a great location, which sold others. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The main staircase in this two-storey house is situated behind the living room rather than by the front entrance, which turned off some potential buyers. But three others were more enticed by its location near the Danforth and other attributes and came armed with bids on the scheduled offer date in mid-June.

“The layout was a bit unusual because the stairs were in the middle, so for some people that was less attractive, but it’s a great street and great neighbourhood,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.

“Being so close to the Danforth, TTC and great school district, was also certainly helpful.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The house, which dates to 1912, features an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pot lights and a movable island. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The bones of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house date back to 1912. But much of the interior has been renovated, evident from the updated hardwood flooring and open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pot lights and a movable island.

The main and lower levels also provide casual entertaining areas, including one with a fireplace and access to a patio and gated yard on the 20-foot-by 109-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The detached house also features a finished basement and two-car parking. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“It wasn’t huge, [as] a lot of semis in Riverdale have similar lot sizes to detached [homes],” Ms. Lewis said.

“But its appeal was it was detached, has a finished basement and two-car parking.”

