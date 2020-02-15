Detached Thornhill home draws two offers

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group West Coast Realty

268 Henderson Ave., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $1,750,000

Selling price: $1,698,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,228,000 (2015)

Taxes: $8,750 (2019)

Days on the market: 28

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 268 Henderson Ave., Markham, ON Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Just a few doors south of the Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto, this detached house was first listed by its owner. By late October, agent Bill Thom was recruited to market it instead, and a new asking price of $1.75-million was extensively promoted through his client database, local publications and various social media channels.

“My marketing materials and targets were different, and the price was adjusted because it was too high,” Mr. Thom said.

“We had two offers; we took the second one. The first wasn’t nearly as good.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This two-storey, brick house underwent a $400,000 renovation job in 2015.

The roof, windows and doors were replaced, and the 80-foot-by-140-foot lot was landscaped, complete with a circular stone driveway to the double garage.

Inside, the mechanical systems were updated, and a fourth bedroom was converted into a walk-in closet for the master bedroom, which also houses the largest of five bathrooms.

There are formal living and dining rooms, in addition to casual recreation areas with fireplaces on the main and lower levels. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, heated floors and patio doors to an in-ground pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The backyard features an in-ground pool. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

“In that area, it’s a fairly good size home with a family room and a main floor library," Mr. Thom said.

“Pomona Valley is an established area in Thornhill, so a lot of properties seem to have a pool – and this one has one too!”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.