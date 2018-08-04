 Skip to main content

Downsview condo with freehold features caters to young families

Done Deal

Downsview condo with freehold features caters to young families

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

565 Wilson Ave, No. 104W, Toronto.

565 Wilson Ave, No. 104W

Asking price: $575,000

Selling price: $575,000

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $2,902 (2017)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The townhouse is in the west wing of a community called the Station, near Wilson subway station.

The action: Around Wilson subway station, demand was high for two-storey townhouses in mid-April, so this compact version in a corner of a fairly new mid-rise had an offer before many buyers could visit.

“[In this complex], townhouse-wise, there are maybe 20 of them, but for that size, maybe two or three,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“In the $500,000 to $600,000 range, for something that doesn’t feel like a condo, is quite unique in the city.”

The two-bedroom unit has double-height ceilings, large windows and sliding doors to a 360-square-foot patio.

What they got: In the west wing of a two-tower community called the Station, this two-bedroom unit has the feel of a townhouse, with double-height ceilings, large windows and sliding doors to a 360-square-foot patio off the principal room.

For washing up, there is an upgraded kitchen, two bathrooms and en-suite laundry machines.

Parking is included. Monthly fees of $499 cover water and heating, 24-hour concierge and upkeep of a pool, fitness and games rooms.

The unit features an upgraded kitchen.

The agent’s take: “[Many buyers] were … young couples moving from a one-bedroom condo and wanting to start a family, but can’t afford an $800,000 or $1-million house,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“This has street-level access and a terrace on the main floor with a barbecue.”

