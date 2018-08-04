Downsview condo with freehold features caters to young families

Open this photo in gallery 565 Wilson Ave, No. 104W, Toronto.

565 Wilson Ave, No. 104W

Asking price: $575,000

Selling price: $575,000

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $2,902 (2017)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action: Around Wilson subway station, demand was high for two-storey townhouses in mid-April, so this compact version in a corner of a fairly new mid-rise had an offer before many buyers could visit.

“[In this complex], townhouse-wise, there are maybe 20 of them, but for that size, maybe two or three,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“In the $500,000 to $600,000 range, for something that doesn’t feel like a condo, is quite unique in the city.”

What they got: In the west wing of a two-tower community called the Station, this two-bedroom unit has the feel of a townhouse, with double-height ceilings, large windows and sliding doors to a 360-square-foot patio off the principal room.

For washing up, there is an upgraded kitchen, two bathrooms and en-suite laundry machines.

Parking is included. Monthly fees of $499 cover water and heating, 24-hour concierge and upkeep of a pool, fitness and games rooms.

The agent’s take: “[Many buyers] were … young couples moving from a one-bedroom condo and wanting to start a family, but can’t afford an $800,000 or $1-million house,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“This has street-level access and a terrace on the main floor with a barbecue.”