Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

East Danforth house draws 15 bids as Toronto market heats up

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sothebys International Realty Canada

72 West Lynn Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,099,000

Selling price: $1,371,000

Previous selling price: $197,000 (1997)

Taxes: $4,654 (2020)

Days on the market: six

Listing agents: Lisa-Marie Doorey and Linda Chu, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The home has seen extensive improvements in recent years.

Sothebys International Realty Canada

The sale of this semi-detached house could not be postponed by the sellers, so their agents moved forward with their marketing plans in late May, staging the space themselves and providing video and 3-D tours. More staff were brought on to facilitate more than 60 in-person visits, with increased cleaning measures, and to oversee a bidding war on the presentation date in early June.

“The market had started to pick up – we were seeing offer dates and houses selling within a week – so we felt confident this was going to sell, but we were not expecting 15 offers,” agent Lisa-Marie Doorey said.

“And it sold for a record price much higher than pre-COVID-19 prices for the neighbourhood.”

What they got

The redesigned kitchen has double glass doors to the terrace.

Sothebys International Realty Canada

This three-bedroom house was built more than 100 years ago across from East Lynn Park, but has been extensively improved in recent years, complete with an updated bachelor suite in the basement.

The living and dining rooms are completely open to each other, and the rear kitchen was extended and refashioned with a pantry, long quartz counters, glass tile back plashes and double glass doors to the terrace.

A fenced backyard and parking on a mutual driveway round out the 19-foot-by-121-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The terrace overlooks the rear of the 19-foot-by-121-foot lot.

Sothebys International Realty Canada

“What this house has – that a lot don’t have – is a finished basement that could be great for teenagers or in-laws with a separate entrance and kitchenette,” Ms. Doorey said.

“[Plus, the sellers] really worked on the curb appeal of the house, adding a new front porch … and they opened up the back of the house, so you got the ‘wow’ factor when you walked in because you could see the garden.”

Follow related topics

