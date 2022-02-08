Special to The Globe and Mail

The Print Market

553 Milverton Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $1,116,000 (November, 2021)

Taxes: $3,849 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Sandra O’Neill, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The action

The three-bedroom house has open concept living and dining areas.The Print Market

When this semi-detached house near Danforth Avenue was advertised for less than $900,000, more than 80 buyers scrambled to line up a walk-through tour during the last week of October.

“This is a neighbourhood with great schools and great community yet is still affordable,” said agent Sandra O’Neill.

“It appealed to first-time home buyers, so it was pretty much back-to-back showings.”

Eight visitors made a formal offer for the property. The highest bid, $1.116-million, was accompanied by a personal note to the owner.

“A few of the offers had personal introduction letters to my seller which he found endearing and did play a major role in his decision making,” Ms. O’Neill said.

“He just wanted to give a young family an opportunity to enter the Toronto real estate market, so he really connected with those letters and felt like he was helping somebody out.”

What they got

The house had recent updates, including some new windows.The Print Market

This three-bedroom house has open concept living and dining areas and, on the lower level, a casual recreation area with a guest bedroom off to one side.

The house had recent updates, with some new windows, a rebuild of the front porch and mechanical systems replaced. One of the two full bathrooms has been remodelled. The kitchen was also redone, with ceramic tile floors, custom subway tile backsplashes and butcher block countertops.

There is a south-facing deck and garage on the 17-foot-by-120-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“The semi-detached houses on that particular block are [all] similar,” Ms. O’Neill said.

“This owner had updated the kitchen and a few rooms, so it showed very well.”

