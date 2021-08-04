 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
The Next Move

First-time buyers escape to small towns in search of affordable housing

Carolyn Ireland
Toronto
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Amanda Brown and her partner are preparing to move into a house they recently purchased in the small town of Summerland, B.C., in the Okanagan Valley.

Engel & Völkers Okanagan

Amanda Brown and her partner believed their jobs would keep them anchored in Vancouver for the long term. But tight rental accommodations, an expanding family and low interest rates prompted them to re-evaluate.

The first-time buyers are preparing to move into a house they recently purchased in the small town of Summerland, B.C., in the Okanagan Valley.

The two have one son and another baby on the way – and it has been more difficult raising a toddler during the pandemic without relatives close by, says Ms. Brown, who has family in the Okanagan. The ultralow interest rates ushered in by the pandemic economy added some urgency to their decision.

Story continues below advertisement

“The big mental trigger was the interest rates,” she explains.

Similar moves are happening in Ontario. Matthew Regan, a broker at Royal LePage Real Estate Services, has worked with many clients leaving Toronto, Mississauga and Oakville for more affordable towns such as Collingwood and St. Catharine’s.

Despite the real-estate market needing first-time buyers to remain healthy, Mr. Regan says they face many challenges in accessing the market. On June 1, tighter stress test rules came into effect, which place even more pressure on first-time buyers. And while interest rates are low, inventory is extremely slim. The high demand for few listings pushes prices up, he notes.

In the Greater Toronto Area, the MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark stood at $1,050,300 in June. In Metro Vancouver, the benchmark was $1,175,100.

“There is frustration in the market,” Mr. Regan says of the mindset among aspiring homeowners.

“They’re faced with this reality that the dream of owning a home, to many of them, is out of reach. If you’re looking in a major market, it’s a harsh reality.”

Higher prices are also rippling outward from the big cities, he adds.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Regan recently sold a renovated, two-storey, detached house in Cambridge, Ont., for $1.350-million after listing it for $999,000. The sellers paid $350,000 for the house 10 years ago, he adds.

“Two years ago, I would have been laughed out of the room if I said it would go for that amount,” he says.

“You’ve created a millionaire – and that’s a good thing. The problem is it affects the whole first-time buyer segment.”

But a recent uptick in demand for condos in big cities also suggests that detached property prices have soared to the point where buyers may be more reluctant to purchase them, despite low interest rates.

Beyond prices, Mr. Regan also worries that an eventual hike in interest rates will hamper first-time buyers.

Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC World Markets, and William Johnston, vice-president of analytics at Equifax Canada, note in a recent report that historically low interest rates appear to have spurred many first-time buyers on during the pandemic. As a result, some of that sales activity may have been borrowed from the future.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Tal and Mr. Johnston add that the Bank of Canada is widely expected to start tightening rates in the second half of 2022 – notably earlier than what was assumed not too long ago.

In the meantime, Mr. Regan notes that many people are moving toward a more laid-back lifestyle – in addition to more affordable homes – when they leave big cities.

For Ms. Brown in Vancouver, she knew her own job in the agricultural sector would migrate easily to the valley in British Columbia’s interior known for its vineyards and orchards. The greater hurdle was her partner’s job in engineering research at a Vancouver hospital. But after working remotely for more than a year, she floated the idea of making the arrangement permanent and her employer agreed to a two-year trial.

In Summerland, the couple was able to buy a three-bedroom detached house with a backyard and a two-bedroom rental suite for a little over $800,000. In Vancouver, they would have paid about $1.1-million for a small townhouse, Ms. Brown estimates.

“We can buy something in the Okanagan that we like, whereas in Vancouver we had to compromise. It’s hard to spend $300,000 more and not get exactly what you want,” she says.

In their new home, they will be surrounded by mountains for skiing and pine forests for hiking. Family is also nearby, and the couple believe it will be easier and less expensive to get their kids into sports and other activities.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Brown acknowledges that the move does come with its own uncertainties, leaving “the earthquake zone for the wildfire zone.” But the couple is committed to trying out their plan for two years, and then they’ll evaluate again.

“We are totally leaving it open,” she says. “We’ll see if we even like the small-town life. We haven’t tried it as a family.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies