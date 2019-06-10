Five-decade-old Etobicoke bungalow draws several bids

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Terrequity Realty/Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

1 Tallforest Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $969,000

Selling price: $975,000

Taxes: $5,043 (2018)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Terri Perras, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

The action

This three-bedroom bungalow with a double garage caught the attention of a wide range of buyers in late April, from first-timers to downsizers. It quickly racked up 50 requests for private showings, so by the time the scheduled offer date arrived, several parties submitted offers.

“There weren’t many listings in … Markland Wood, but interestingly enough there was another home that was the renovated version of what we were selling,” said agent Terri Perras, who said the competing house was listed for a couple hundred thousand dollars more than this one.

“This house needed some TLC, but it’s in the community of Markland Wood and it’s extremely rare to get a house priced under $1-million.”

What they got

This roughly 1,500-square-foot home is more than 50 years old, so it has classic living and dining rooms and a separate eat-in kitchen with an exit to the 62-foot-by 110-foot grounds.

The basement was designed with two additional bedrooms and a recreation room with a fireplace.

The agent’s take

“Not everyone likes the corner lots, but some people like it for the privacy aspect because you don’t have people looking into your yard,” Ms. Perras said.

“And sometimes corner properties are brighter because you don’t have shadows from other houses.”

“It’s very much a community in terms of neighbourhood activities and good schools,” Ms. Perras said. “And it was a master planned community, so it has well laid out streets and very nice homes.”

