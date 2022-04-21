42 Austin Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,380,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $2,210,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,420,000 (July, 2016); $600,000 (December, 2015); $150,000 (August, 2001)

Taxes: $6,183 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Parimal Gosai, Lesli Gaynor and Leonard Fridman, Fridman Team – Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Pot lights and white oak flooring were installed in the open concept living and dining room as well as in the kitchen.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The owner of this four-bedroom house backing onto the Matty Eckler Playground, priced at an eye-catching $1.38-million, dismissed an offer on its first day on the market in anticipation of better ones to come on the scheduled day to review offers one week later. By then, ten bidders had emerged with the winner offering $2.210-million, topping the list price by a whopping $830,000.

“We expected that type of outcome because we knew that property was what people were looking for in the area,” said agent Leonard Fridman.

“Its [number of] bedrooms, size, finishes and parking hits the list of most young, upwardly mobile families.”

What they got

On the third floor, the primary bedroom has access to a private deck and one of the home’s four bathrooms.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Just south of Gerrard Street East, this semi-detached house was built about 100 years ago on a 16- by 117-foot lot. The interior was last modernized in 2016 and a double garage added the following year.

Pot lights and white oak flooring were installed in the open concept living and dining room as well as in the kitchen and the lower-level recreation room and guest bedroom.

Original brick walls were exposed along the floating staircase and inside several bedrooms upstairs.

On the third floor, the primary bedroom has access to a private deck and one of the home’s four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Original brick walls were exposed along the floating staircase and inside several bedrooms upstairs.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“Most of downtown has been gentrified with retails, cafes and parks, but some pockets are a bit more desirable than others,” Mr. Fridman said.

“This location is a very desirable pocket in the city.”

