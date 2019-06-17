Four bids for aging estate on large Lawrence Park lot

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

22 Lewes Cres. Toronto

Asking price: $4,295,000

Selling price: $4,450,000

Previous selling price: $1,800 (1939)

Taxes: $17,054 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Lucille Chenoweth, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The home has entertaining areas on all three floors.

In April, a surplus of available homes in Lawrence Park threatened to hamper the sale of this two-storey residence with a built-in double garage. However, two parties made offers before it was even listed. Those bids were still on table a week later when two more prospective buyers submitted bids.

“The house is a small house compared to other newer houses is the area and it is highly coveted for redevelopment,” agent Lucille Chenoweth said.

“[The bidders] all came in considerably over asking, and then two asked to have another opportunity to improve … so that’s why it went so much more than what we were asking.”

What they got

The listing agent says the home is 'highly coveted for redevelopment.'

In the late 1930s, when the existing farm properties were converted into residential ones, this plot was purchased for the construction of a centre-hall home. In subsequent years, the owners and a neighbour bought an adjacent lot and split it in half, creating what is now a 75-foot-by-225-foot property.

The four-bedroom dwelling preserves its formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with garden access, as well as entertaining areas on all three levels.

The agent’s take

“It’s a lot and a half, and that’s a rare bird. I don’t know of any lot and a halves in Lawrence Park to date,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“That lot had 16,000 square feet of land to build on and with the bylaws in North York, you’re allowed 50 per cent coverage, so without going to the Committee of Adjustment, you can build an 8,000-square-foot house.”

Regardless of changes that may come to the building, the lot will remain a five-minute walk to parks and esteemed schools. “Toronto French, Crescent School, the Granite Club and Havergal [College] are all drawing cards to that particular location,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

