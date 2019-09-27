Golf course views along Etobicoke Creek sell 70s-era condo

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

284 Mill Rd., No. B5, Toronto

Asking price: $729,900

Selling price: $721,000

Previous selling prices: $335,000 (2007); $210,000 (Sept 1994); $180,000 (Jan 1994)

Taxes: $2,669 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Howard Morton, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The lower-level unit provides roughly 1,510 square feet of space. Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

Agent Howard Morton expected this three-bedroom unit at the Masters condominium building would require weeks of promotion to find a buyer, especially since a handful of units in the building were also looking for buyers in late July. But the unit faced the lush Markland Wood Golf Club along Etobicoke Creek, putting it in high demand.

“I was taken aback that it sold so quickly,” Mr. Morton said.

“I figured people would still be at the cottage and wouldn’t be looking, and if they’re younger families – which we’re getting more in this complex – usually the deals are already done because they want to register for school.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The renovated kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

The Masters’ four buildings were built in the 1970s and placed in a zig-zag formation that created unique single- and multilevel units with angular rooms and balconies.

This lower-level unit provides roughly 1,510 square feet of space with its entry landing between the main and upper levels. The former features an enclosed den off a renovated kitchen and open principal rooms with balcony access.

A Juliet balcony brings fresh air into the master bedroom upstairs, which also contains a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

The unit comes with laundry machines, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,321 pay for utilities, cable TV, a tennis court and two pools.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit faces the lush Markland Wood Golf Club along Etobicoke Creek. Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

“The property itself is on 11 acres and borders Markland Wood golf course, so the building is one of Toronto’s hidden gems,” said Mr. Morton, who adds “there’s something going on in this building two to three times a week. There are card games, a wine club, movie nights and several major parties.”

“But the views sold this place," Mr. Morton said. "It’s quite stunning overlooking the golf course and Japanese garden, which is right below us.”

