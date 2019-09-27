 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Golf course views along Etobicoke Creek sell 70s-era condo

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Golf course views along Etobicoke Creek sell 70s-era condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

284 Mill Rd., No. B5, Toronto

Asking price: $729,900

Selling price: $721,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $335,000 (2007); $210,000 (Sept 1994); $180,000 (Jan 1994)

Taxes: $2,669 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Howard Morton, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The lower-level unit provides roughly 1,510 square feet of space.

Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

Agent Howard Morton expected this three-bedroom unit at the Masters condominium building would require weeks of promotion to find a buyer, especially since a handful of units in the building were also looking for buyers in late July. But the unit faced the lush Markland Wood Golf Club along Etobicoke Creek, putting it in high demand.

“I was taken aback that it sold so quickly,” Mr. Morton said.

“I figured people would still be at the cottage and wouldn’t be looking, and if they’re younger families – which we’re getting more in this complex – usually the deals are already done because they want to register for school.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The renovated kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

The Masters’ four buildings were built in the 1970s and placed in a zig-zag formation that created unique single- and multilevel units with angular rooms and balconies.

This lower-level unit provides roughly 1,510 square feet of space with its entry landing between the main and upper levels. The former features an enclosed den off a renovated kitchen and open principal rooms with balcony access.

A Juliet balcony brings fresh air into the master bedroom upstairs, which also contains a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

The unit comes with laundry machines, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,321 pay for utilities, cable TV, a tennis court and two pools.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit faces the lush Markland Wood Golf Club along Etobicoke Creek.

Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

“The property itself is on 11 acres and borders Markland Wood golf course, so the building is one of Toronto’s hidden gems,” said Mr. Morton, who adds “there’s something going on in this building two to three times a week. There are card games, a wine club, movie nights and several major parties.”

“But the views sold this place," Mr. Morton said. "It’s quite stunning overlooking the golf course and Japanese garden, which is right below us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter