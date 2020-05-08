 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Home near Eglinton LRT has added laneway housing potential

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

40 Peveril Hill N., Toronto

Asking price: $1,598,000

Selling price: $1,550,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $952,000 (2013); $687,500 (2012)

Taxes: $6,270 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Entertaining areas feature new hardwood flooring.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

After hearing that a neighbouring home was sold for $1.43-million in late 2019, the sellers of this house set their sights on getting $1.5-million for theirs. The two-storey house on a 25-foot-by-115-foot lot adjacent to a laneway is steps from future Eglinton Light Rail Transit line, and it was feared that the noise of LRT and condominium construction might deter bidders. But the sellers underscored the home’s long-term potential and eventually, two offers were presented in February.

Agent Belinda Lelli said she spoke to a specialist in laneway housing who confirmed that the current two-car garage attached to the property would be eligible for conversion as a separate residence. "So I then marketed the property to investors and not just end users,” agent Belinda Lelli said.

“The basement didn’t have a kitchen, but you could put a little kitchen in there, so you’d have that place to lease as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The 50-year-old house has had new windows and roofing installed and three bathrooms have been updated. There are new hardwood floors in all three bedrooms and in the entertaining areas on the main and lower levels. The lower level also has a fireplace and double doors to a guest room.

The main floor kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances and an island overlooking a dining area with access to a back deck and private patio.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The home's proximity to public transit helped make it attractive to bidders.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s a beautiful, well appointed house in Cedarvale,” Ms. Lelli said.

“[The sellers] renovated the floors, baths and finished their basement with a separate entrance.”

Furthermore, this 1,484-square-foot house is close to coveted schools, shops and eateries, as well as transit. “The LRT is bringing positive changes there,” Ms. Lelli said. “[Plus] Yonge and Eglinton will literally be a stop away.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies