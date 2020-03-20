 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Home of the week

Home of the Week: A Napier Simpson-designed mansion in a quiet enclave

Carolyn Ireland
Toronto
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

bizzimage.com

The listing: 25 Tudor Gate, Toronto

Asking Price: $6.8-million

Taxes: $25,082.62 (2019)

Story continues below advertisement

Lot Size: 105 feet by 166 feet (irregular)

Agent: Elli Davis (Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.)

The backstory

Open this photo in gallery

The previous owners were drawn to the home’s European style and landscaped gardens.

bizzimage.com

The house at 25 Tudor Gate was designed in the early 1970s by the late Napier Simpson, a prominent Toronto architect known for his restoration and heritage-conservation work.

The architect set the house on the edge of a ravine property sloping down to Windfields Park in the North York area of Toronto.

The stone house – with its two-storey turret, copper roof and cobblestone drive – resembles a French château.

In the early 1990s, the five-bedroom house was purchased by John Grand of the family that founded the paper and printing business called Grand & Toy, real estate agent Elli Davis of Royal LePage Real Estate Services says.

In 2006, Roy and Anne Whitten purchased the house after living for many years at a ravine property on nearby Bayview Ridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Whitten, who died in 2019 at the age of 97, lived in the house until he moved near the end of his life to the nearby war veterans’ home at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Roy Whitten’s son, Kevin Whitten, says his father was a World War II veteran who fought with the British Army at the Battle of Normandy before immigrating to Canada.

Kevin Whitten’s step-mother, Anne, was from Belgium. The elder Whittens were drawn to the home’s European style and landscaped gardens, he says.

At a stage of life when many people are downsizing, Roy and Anne Whitten made full use of the expansive property, Mr. Whitten says.

“They entertained a lot,” he says. “Their parties were epic.”

The house today

Open this photo in gallery

The home's central great room features a cathedral ceiling.

bizzimage.com

The centre of the 7,370-square-foot house is a baronial great room with a beamed cathedral ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace with a two-storey stone surround and a double set of French doors opening to the garden.

Story continues below advertisement

A series of antique stained glass panels lines part of one wall. Mr. Whitten says the panels were salvaged from a monastery that was torn down in Belgium.

The great room opens to a dining room with French doors leading to a stone terrace. Mr. Whitten says many summer soirées included an al fresco sit-down dinner for as many as 60 guests on the stone terraces.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen features an indoor gas barbecue.

bizzimage.com

The large kitchen has built-in appliances, an under-counter wine fridge and an indoor gas barbecue in a stone surround.

Another wing of the house contains the secluded master bedroom suite. The bedroom has sliding doors that open to a balcony with a wrought iron railing overlooking the ravine.

“Out of every window there is something charming,” Ms. Davis says. “I find this house very calming.”

The master suite also has a large bathroom with a walk-in shower and a marble floor. There is a separate dressing area and lots of storage.

Story continues below advertisement

An oak staircase winding between the three levels fills the turret, which is topped with a circular stucco ceiling with oak beams.

Open this photo in gallery

An additional living space features another fireplace.

bizzimage.com

Upstairs, a loft with rough-hewn beams overlooks the great room. During winter parties, a string quartet would often set up in the loft to entertain the guests below, Mr. Whitten says.

Four bedrooms provide plenty of space for family and guests. There’s also a room currently used as a home office overlooking the garden.

Ms. Davis says the second-floor bathrooms are dated and likely in need of a makeover.

“I think most people would renovate,” she says.

Open this photo in gallery

The lower level features an expansive billiards room.

bizzimage.com

The lower level has a large billiards and recreation room with a fireplace. An above-ground room at garden level can be used as a bedroom or office.

Story continues below advertisement

Outside the house has one three-car garage with access to the house and another one-car garage.

The best feature

Open this photo in gallery

The gardens are full of magnolia trees.

bizzimage.com

The house sits in a quiet enclave just north of the well-known Bridle Path area. The curving streets include Country Lane, Wilket Road and Tudor Gate.

“I consider them really hidden gems of Toronto,” Mr. Whitten says.

There’s a short-cut from the neighbourhood into Windfields Park, which was once part of the large estate of tycoon E.P. Taylor. Mr. Whitten says the couple enjoyed the serenity that surrounded them.

“We used to joke it was their cottage as well.”

The gardens are full of magnolia trees and other lush plantings, Mr. Whitten says. His father had help from gardeners, but he spent much of his time digging into the beds and trimming trees into his late nineties.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being at home contributed to his longevity because he loved the home so much.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies