House near busy Bathurst Street has price slashed for swift sale

748 Woburn Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $2,379,000
Selling price: $2,330,000
Taxes: $11,367 (2017)
Days on the market: 24
Listing agents: André Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
This custom five-bedroom residence sits on a 40-by-120-foot lot just steps from shops and traffic on Bathurst Street, and was launched on the market with a pricetag of $2.499-million in May. Less than two months later, $120,000 was shaved off the price, which helped bring in a buyer who worked out a $2.33-million purchase agreement.
“It’s the first home next to Bathurst Street commercial properties, so it’s a tough location to sell,” said agent André Kutyan, who warned the seller they bought the home at a discount and would likely sell it at one as well.
“Anything under $2.5-million that is new home on a 40-foot lot less than five years old … is a great bargain, because new homes in the area on 40-foot lots are anywhere from $3- or $3.5-million.”
What they got
Four years ago, this 3,441-square-foot dwelling was custom built with a double garage that opens into a 1,348-square-foot basement with guest and recreation rooms.
On the main floor, ceilings rise 10 feet above a panelled office, two entertaining areas with gas fireplaces, the dining room and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has an island, stainless-steel appliances and double doors leading to the deck and backyard.
Upstairs, the master bedroom features a coffered ceiling, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and seven-piece ensuite, which is one of five bathrooms in the house.
The agent’s take
“Most homes on 40-foot lots will only have four bedrooms, so this one they were able to squeeze out a fifth bedroom,” Mr. Kutyan said.
“The city changed bylaws several years ago and doesn’t allow below-grade garages anymore, but what it gives you [in this house] is a fantastic main floor layout.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.