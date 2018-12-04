 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate House near busy Bathurst Street has price slashed for swift sale

Done Deal

House near busy Bathurst Street has price slashed for swift sale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

748 Woburn Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,379,000

Selling price: $2,330,000

Taxes: $11,367 (2017)

Days on the market: 24

Listing agents: André Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

On the main floor, ceilings rise 10 feet above a panelled office, two entertaining areas with gas fireplaces, the dining room and eat-in kitchen.

This custom five-bedroom residence sits on a 40-by-120-foot lot just steps from shops and traffic on Bathurst Street, and was launched on the market with a pricetag of $2.499-million in May. Less than two months later, $120,000 was shaved off the price, which helped bring in a buyer who worked out a $2.33-million purchase agreement.

“It’s the first home next to Bathurst Street commercial properties, so it’s a tough location to sell,” said agent André Kutyan, who warned the seller they bought the home at a discount and would likely sell it at one as well.

“Anything under $2.5-million that is new home on a 40-foot lot less than five years old … is a great bargain, because new homes in the area on 40-foot lots are anywhere from $3- or $3.5-million.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has an island, stainless-steel appliances and double doors leading to the deck and backyard.

Four years ago, this 3,441-square-foot dwelling was custom built with a double garage that opens into a 1,348-square-foot basement with guest and recreation rooms.

On the main floor, ceilings rise 10 feet above a panelled office, two entertaining areas with gas fireplaces, the dining room and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has an island, stainless-steel appliances and double doors leading to the deck and backyard.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a coffered ceiling, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and seven-piece ensuite, which is one of five bathrooms in the house.

The agent’s take

“Most homes on 40-foot lots will only have four bedrooms, so this one they were able to squeeze out a fifth bedroom,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“The city changed bylaws several years ago and doesn’t allow below-grade garages anymore, but what it gives you [in this house] is a fantastic main floor layout.”

