Rare Real Estate Inc.

9A Chauncey Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,078,000 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $2,120,000 (October, 2021)

Taxes: $7,949 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Rare Real Estate Inc.

The action

The two-storey house on Chauncey Ave. in Etobicoke was crafted on eco-friendly principles with a modern, high-end design.Rare Real Estate Inc.

Infill builder Hauswork Ltd. used feedback from a pair of three-bedroom houses in Etobicoke it put up several years ago in constructing this four-bedroom house across the street. The resulting design attracted five bidders and the back and forth competition ended in a winning offer $42,000 over asking.

“There’s very little out there that you can compare to this house in that area and in that price,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

“More people than average wanted four bedrooms in a newly constructed home, because you can have the work-at-home scenario. And it also has a finished walkout basement that could be an apartment … because it had a roughed-in kitchen and bathroom.”

What they got

Top: The central kitchen has a waterfall edge-style island. Above: The Chauncey house has four bathrooms.Rare Real Estate Inc.

The two-storey house was crafted on eco-friendly principles with a modern, high-end design.

The interior is open and bright with clear sightlines between a raised dining area and a rear living room. Both are lined with windows and glass doors to wide decks.

The central kitchen has a stylish waterfall edge-style island and built-in coffee bar.

In the lower level, the recreation area has nine-foot ceilings, heated floors and one of the home’s four bathrooms. There is also direct access to the garage and a south-facing yard on the 25-foot-by-187-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Top: The kitchen also features a built-in coffee bar. Above: The front entrance opens into the kitchen and the raised breakfast nook.Rare Real Estate Inc.

“My client is a sustainable builder, so he really focuses on his carbon footprint when he builds, which is what make these houses very special and unique,” Ms. Vradis said.

“One of his signature features for his houses is a designer wall with a hidden bathroom and storage under the stairs,”Ms. Vradis said.

