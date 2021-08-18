 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Lower price point offsets Bayview Hill house’s dated look, raises seven offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

15 Glenarden Crescent, Richmond Hill (Bayview Hill)

Asking price: $2,288,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $2,508,800 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $72,502 (November, 1988)

Taxes: $12,801 (2020)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The dining room and eat-in kitchen have access to the yard.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This five-bedroom house sits in an area where freehold properties generally spent one to three weeks on the market in May. To encourage buyers to move quicker – and forgive its dated decor – it was listed at $2.288-million. One party tagged on an extra $220,800 to overtake six other bidders.

“Once you get into a price over $2-million, your overall pool of buyers shrinks,” agent Michael Steinman said.

“Also, the average days on market for homes in that price range is a lot longer than a townhouse worth $1-million or $1.1-million, so we were happy to be able to get so many offers and sell within a week.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The house has a wide deck and open yard at the back of the 69-foot-by-148-foot grounds.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This 34-year-old house offers over 4,500 square feet of living space.

The prime bedroom features broadloom carpeting, a sitting area and a five-piece ensuite that is the largest of four bathrooms. For meals, there are a dining room and an eat-in kitchen with access to a wide deck and open yard at the back of the 69-foot-by-148-foot grounds.

“It has a lot of potential because it has a great lot size and it [is] a large house,” Mr. Steinman said.

The house also comes with a finished basement and a built-in double garage. Hardwood floors flow through the office and sunroom on the main floor, as well as two entertaining areas with fireplaces.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Hardwood floors flow through the office and sunroom on the main floor, as well as two entertaining areas with fireplaces.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“It’s in Bayview Hill, near Bayview and 16th avenues, so it’s close to shopping, Hillcrest Mall, and public transportation, and it’s a really good street as well,” Mr. Steinman said.

