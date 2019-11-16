Market of ‘fence-sitting’ shoppers delays sale of Lytton Park house

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

275 Cortleigh Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,849,000

Selling price: $2,745,000

Previous selling price: $810,000 (1990)

Taxes: $11,703 (2019)

Days on the market: 35

Listing agent: Marni Lokash, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has been revamped and expanded to include a breakfast area. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

When this two-storey Georgian opened its doors to buyers this summer, turnout at the open houses was lower than usual. Requests for private showings tapered off after the first week of marketing. The sluggish response and generally spotty sales pattern in the neighbourhood made it hard to predict what this home would eventually sell for.

“There were a handful that sold around the same time and a handful that stayed on the market for a period of time after this sold,” agent Marni Lokash said.

“It was a slower time in North Toronto as buyers were ‘fence sitting’ to watch how the market would play out. That has changed since the beginning of the fall market.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery While the home's exterior retains its original form, the interior has been modernized. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This four-bedroom residence was kept in original form with its yellow brick exterior, a traditional dining room and fireplaces in two separate entertaining areas on the main floor and one in the basement.

All four bathrooms have been retrofitted and the kitchen has been revamped and expanded with a breakfast area and an exit to the south-facing backyard and oversized garage on the 50-foot-by-134-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It has a beautiful front façade and a custom, thoughtful garden that rivalled many in the neighbourhood,” Ms. Lokash said.

“It has a lovely front hall staircase that has a magnificent art deco appeal.”

However, buyers also appreciated the updates. “The sellers renovated the home approximately 20 years ago and finished the house in a modern standard ahead of its time,” Ms. Lokash said.

“One of the best features was the kitchen and how it had been designed for the homeowners and their love of cooking, complete with a commercial-grade oven.”

