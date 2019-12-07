 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Markham home priced for quick sale

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

68 Laureleaf Rd., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $3,180,000

Selling price: $3,060,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,280,000 (1991)

Taxes: $18,072 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing and co-op agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Magda Mo, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This 30-year-old stone-clad house stands on a 100-foot-by-150-foot lot.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

Agent Magda Mo hosted several open house events for this six-bedroom house in Markham to connect with buyers. In less than a week an out-of-town buyer checked out the home online, then in person, and tabled a $3.06-million bid.

“Homes in the area tend to take a month [to sell] … because there is not as much demand as the downtown, urban core,” Ms. Mo said.

Her listing was one of four nearby that were on the market in early September, Ms. Mo said. “Only one of them since then has sold and the others are still on the market. That’s why I said to the sellers, we had to price this right, otherwise, these homes do sit.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen, separate family room and lower-level recreation area are cozier, casual spaces with fireplaces and walkouts to the south-facing deck and gardens.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

This 30-year-old stone-clad house stands on a 100-foot-by-150-foot lot. Updates include the doors to the attached triple garage and a 2,850-square-foot basement renovation with a custom wine cellar, sauna and nanny suite.

With 6,175 square feet of living space above grade, there is a grand foyer with 17-foot ceilings, stone flooring and a circular staircase. The main floor also has an office, dining area and sunken living room.

The eat-in kitchen, separate family room and lower-level recreation area are cozier, casual spaces with fireplaces and walkouts to the south-facing deck and gardens.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Updates include the doors to the attached triple garage and a 2,850-square-foot basement renovation with a custom wine cellar, sauna and nanny suite.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

“The home is about 30 years old, but it doesn’t show it,” Ms. Mo said.

“This one is better constructed and better designed in layout with bathrooms for each bedroom. Not too many homes in the neighbourhood offer that unless it’s new construction, which takes us to a different price level.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1849000.00
14 MULTIFLORA PL, Markham, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Beautiful Renovated Home In Prestigious Bayview Glen. Gorg Kit W/2 Sinks + 2 Ovens. Sunroom Addition + W/O To Covered Bbq Deck. Reno Spa Bath + Reno Lndy Rm. New Hardwood Floors 2 Skylites, Loads Of Potlites. New Front Facade & Redesigned Garg Roof W/Storage Loft. 3 Walkouts To One Of The Nicest & Most Private Lndscp'd Grd In Bayview Glen! Newer Walkways, Fence, Gates, Custom Gazebo, Firepit, Sprinkler, Lighting & Sound System! Perfect Family Home!**** EXTRAS **** Surrounded By Multi-Million Dollar Estates & Top Rank Schools. Incl: Fridge (Water & Ice Dispenser), Stove,Wall Oven,Dw, Wine Fridge, W+D, Gfa, Cac,Cvac, Security System. 8X10 Garden Shed With 9' Ceiling & Electrical. (id:31729)
Listing ID N4613179
Salesperson ANNE MARIE MACDONALD
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1899000.00
60 POINSETTA DR, Markham, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Completely Renovated 2 Storey Detached Family Home In The Prestigious Bayview Glen Community. 4 Bdrms Recently Converted Into 3 Large Bedrooms. 2,914 Sqft Of Living Space! Large Eat In Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops & Marble Floors. Seperate Fam Room Walking Out To A Beautifully Landscaped Private Backyard W/ An Inground Pool! Just Minutes To The Highly Renowned Bayview Glen Public School,Tyndale University College, Parks, Ttc, Dvp And More**** EXTRAS **** S/S Fridge, S/S Stove, S/S Dishwasher, All Elf's, Washer, Dryer, All Window Coverings, Garage Door Opener, Central Air, Pool Cabana And All Related Equipment, Hwt(Rented), Furnace(Owned) (id:31729)
Listing ID N4565397
Salesperson ALLISTER JOHN SINCLAIR
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
4200000.00
10 DONCREST DR, Markham, Ontario
HOMELIFE LANDMARK REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
7
Bathrooms
9
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Opportunity To Own And Live In ""The Most Prestigious Cul-De-Sac In Bayview Glen"". A Rare To Find Private And Luxurious Retreat Right In The Middle Of The Town. Great Neighborhood With Huge Potential For Renovation / Extension And Upgrades Or Build Your Dream Home And Live Among Mutli-Million Dollars Homes. Close To All Amenities, Great Schools.**** EXTRAS **** Included: All Elfs(Excl Dr),All Wind Cov,B/I Appliances,Washer,Dryer, Excludes Chandelier In Main Foyer (id:31729)
Listing ID N4537235
Salesperson SEYYED HOSSEINI
Brokerage HOMELIFE LANDMARK REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1799000.00
175 BAYVIEW FAIRWAYS DR, Markham, Ontario
LIVING REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Rare Find! 85 Foot Frontage House, Backing Onto The Bayview Golf Club. Interior Totally Renovated, $$$$ Spent To Create An Open Concept, Maximizing The Golf Course View. Lots Of Custom Shelving With Built-In Speakers And Quality Maple Flooring. Garden Landscaping Professionally Designed And Crafted. Architectural Plan Ready To Build A New 4000 Sqft New Home At The Site. Walk Out Basement... Shows To Perfection!**** EXTRAS **** Fisher & Paykel Stainless Steel Appliances Including Induction Stove Range, Built-In Twin Door Fridge, Twin Drawer Dishwasher... Plus Microwave Oven With Steamer, Washer And Dryer, Basement Freezer... Many More Upgrades. (id:31729)
Listing ID N4598318
Salesperson KELVIN WONG
Brokerage LIVING REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
738000.00
26 BOWMAN WAY, Markham, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
End Unit Town House, Like A Semi-Det! Fully Renovated-Modern, Lot's Of Upgrades Inc: All Brand New S/S Appliances With 5 Year Extended Warranty & Custom Kitchen, Hardwood Floor. Freshly Painted! Move Right In! Finish Basement With 3 Pc Washroom, Fenced Backyard! A Lot Of Visitor Parking Next To Unit! Great Family Neighbourhood With Top Rated Schools! Carefree Ownership-Common Elements Include Doors, Windows, Roof.**** EXTRAS **** Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Stove & Dish Washer. Washer & Dryer, All Elfs, Existing Window Coverings, Garage Door Opener,125 Amp Elec Panel, Furnace,A,C, Finished Garage, (id:31729)
Listing ID N4571078
Salesperson MOE ASGARIAN
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
660000.00
66 NILES WAY, Markham, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Spacious Living In Thornhill! 3 Bedroom Townhome, Located In Family Friendly Neighbourhood Of Johnsview Village! Renovated Kitchen And Freshly Painted Throughout - Hardwood Flooring On Main & Finished Bsmnt! Active Living With Access To Basketball, Tennis Crt And Outdoor Pool! Transit Paradise - Close To 407 & Viva Buses**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, Stove, Washers & Dryer, All Elec. Light Fixtures, All Window Coverings, Hwt Is Owned (id:31729)
Listing ID N4649727
Salesperson JOHNNY WU
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1288000.00
62 CORAL HARBOUR CRES, Markham, Ontario
ROYAL ELITE REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Located In The Heart Of Prestigious Thornhill Neighborhood. Top Ranking Schools From Elementary To Ss. Award Winning Sidesplit Layout. Fully Renovated: New Windows, New Doors Including All The Closet Doors, Hardwood Flooring Throughout Above Grades. New Bathrooms. Smooth Ceiling, Crown Mouldings, Pot Lights, Gas Burn Fireplace. Thickened Insulation In Attics. Lifetime Metal Roof Shingles. No Extra Dollars Need To Spend After Your Moving In.**** EXTRAS **** Ss Fridge (2018), Gas Burn Ss Stove,Sakura Range Hood (2016), Gb Furnace (2017), Washer & Dryer, Gb Fireplace (2019), Water Softener And Purification System(2018), Security Camera System, Gb Hot Water Tank (2018, Rent), All Elf's, Curtains (id:31729)
Listing ID N4599420
Salesperson HENRY SONG
Brokerage ROYAL ELITE REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3490000.00
83 SPRUCEWOOD DR, Markham, Ontario
HOMELIFE LANDMARK REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Grand And Magnificent, Your Private Forested Retreat In Thornhill. Located Steps From Bayview Ave, This Property Features 2.584 Acres Of Prime Real Estate Enclosed Within 1482.94 Ft Of Perimeter. Marvel In Your Personal Home/Cottage, Located Adjacent To Don Valley Park And The East Don River. Envision The Potential Of Owning, Living, And Loving One Of The Largest Parcels Of Residential Property In Thornhill.**** EXTRAS **** Within Walk-Able Distance To Pomona Mills Park, Don Valley Park, And Various Religious Locales. Short Drive To Finch Station, Longstaff Go, St. Joseph Morrow Park, Brebeuf, St. Agnes, Bayview Golf And Country Club, & The Thornhill Club. (id:31729)
Listing ID N4592432
Salesperson NAN CHEN
Brokerage HOMELIFE LANDMARK REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1349000.00
9 MCKELVEY DR, Markham, Ontario
RE/MAX REALTY ENTERPRISES INC.
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
4
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome To 9 Mckelvey Drive Located In A Family Friendly Street In A High Demand Area Of Thornhill. This Home Boasts 4+2 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom With Ensuite, Separate Living And Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen, Wood Floors Thru-Out, Skylights, Laundry On Main, Finished Basement W/2 Bedrooms, Kitchen & 3Pc Bath. An Extra Large Premium Sized Backyard Perfect For Entertaining! Close To Amenities, Schools, Shopping And More!**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, S/S B/I Oven, S/S Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop, Bsmnt Fridge & Cooktop, All Elfs, All Window Coverings. Offers Anytime, Flexible Closing. (id:31729)
Listing ID N4633221
Salesperson OLIVIA MARIA TORUN
Brokerage RE/MAX REALTY ENTERPRISES INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1145000.00
50 HOOVER DR, Markham, Ontario
SUTTON GROUP-ADMIRAL REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Fantastic Location! Ideal Opportunity To Own A Property On A Quite Street In Prime Willowbrook Neighborhood. Family Room Walk Out To A Large Welcoming Deck, Roof (2018), Interlock Walkway (2017). Close To 407, Shops, Restaurants & Steps To Parks & Top Rated Schools. ** This is a linked property.** **** EXTRAS **** Stainless Steel Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer And Dryer,All Elfs,All Window Coverings.Exclude: Wine Fridge In Laundry Room And Microwave In Kitchen.Hot Water Tank Is Rental. Ac Is Rent To Own ($23.89/M).House Linked By Footings Only. (id:31729)
Listing ID N4634107
Salesperson ALI BASHIRIDEZFOULY
Brokerage SUTTON GROUP-ADMIRAL REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies