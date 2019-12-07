Markham home priced for quick sale

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

68 Laureleaf Rd., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $3,180,000

Selling price: $3,060,000

Previous selling price: $1,280,000 (1991)

Taxes: $18,072 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing and co-op agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Magda Mo, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery This 30-year-old stone-clad house stands on a 100-foot-by-150-foot lot. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

Agent Magda Mo hosted several open house events for this six-bedroom house in Markham to connect with buyers. In less than a week an out-of-town buyer checked out the home online, then in person, and tabled a $3.06-million bid.

“Homes in the area tend to take a month [to sell] … because there is not as much demand as the downtown, urban core,” Ms. Mo said.

Her listing was one of four nearby that were on the market in early September, Ms. Mo said. “Only one of them since then has sold and the others are still on the market. That’s why I said to the sellers, we had to price this right, otherwise, these homes do sit.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen, separate family room and lower-level recreation area are cozier, casual spaces with fireplaces and walkouts to the south-facing deck and gardens. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

This 30-year-old stone-clad house stands on a 100-foot-by-150-foot lot. Updates include the doors to the attached triple garage and a 2,850-square-foot basement renovation with a custom wine cellar, sauna and nanny suite.

With 6,175 square feet of living space above grade, there is a grand foyer with 17-foot ceilings, stone flooring and a circular staircase. The main floor also has an office, dining area and sunken living room.

The eat-in kitchen, separate family room and lower-level recreation area are cozier, casual spaces with fireplaces and walkouts to the south-facing deck and gardens.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Updates include the doors to the attached triple garage and a 2,850-square-foot basement renovation with a custom wine cellar, sauna and nanny suite. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

“The home is about 30 years old, but it doesn’t show it,” Ms. Mo said.

“This one is better constructed and better designed in layout with bathrooms for each bedroom. Not too many homes in the neighbourhood offer that unless it’s new construction, which takes us to a different price level.”

