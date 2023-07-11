5 Soudan Ave., No. 3211, Toronto

Asking price: $729,000 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $1.05-million (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: not available

Taxes: $4,221 (2022)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Shane Giddens, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery: The unit, housed in The Art Shoppe Lofts + Condos, features an open kitchen and living room surrounded by windows and sliding balcony doors.Houssmax/Handout

The action

This two-bedroom corner suite in a three-year-old high-rise near Eglinton Station was listed for $729,000. Agent Shane Giddens realized he overshot the mark when 92 buyers stopped by within one week, and then 34 queued up offers.

“I thought maybe we’d get seven to 10 offers and that would have been great, but more than a third of the buyers who came through put in an offer, and that certainly was a pleasant surprise,” said Mr. Giddens.

“The market was picking up a lot of steam at the time we had the property listed for sale, but there were a couple other units available for sale in that building and the sister building that didn’t seen that kind of traffic or number of offers.”

The likely reason it received such adoration – and an extra $321,000 above the list price – was its impeccable form. “We did everything possible to ensure it showed at its very best, which included clearing out all the seller’s belongings and staging the unit from the ground up,” Mr. Giddens said.

Open this photo in gallery: The unit is a two-bedroom corner suite in a three-year-old high-rise near Eglinton Station in Toronto.Houssmax/Handout

What they got

The Art Shoppe Lofts + Condos was named after a luxury furniture shop previously on the site, which now houses modern suites such as this unit, which is more than 750 square feet.

At its centre is an open kitchen and living room surrounded by windows and sliding balcony doors.

Essentials include two bathrooms and six appliances, plus a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $694 pay for amenities and services.

Open this photo in gallery: Because it is a corner unit, it has two balconies with 'incredible south and west views.'Houssmax/Handout

The agent’s take

“The unit had incredible south and west views, so you can see to the south the CN Tower through floor-to-ceiling windows, and to the west you can see treetops of the neighbourhood,” said Mr. Giddens.

“Many units have balconies, but this was unique because it was a corner unit, so it has two balconies.”